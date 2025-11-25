Oft-injured Dereck Lively II faces another extended absence with Mavericks

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will miss at least the next three games and likely more…

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will miss at least the next three games and likely more as he is evaluated for swelling and discomfort in his right foot.

The oft-injured former Duke player has been limited to seven games following offseason foot surgery and a knee issue this season. The team said Tuesday it would provide a further timeline on Lively’s possible return in seven to 10 days.

Lively was plagued by injuries in his first two seasons as well. The 21-year-old played in 55 games as a rookie, when the Mavericks reached the NBA Finals before losing to Boston in five games. He played just 36 games last season dealing mostly with a stress fracture in his foot.

The loss of Lively comes with the Mavericks awaiting the return of forward Anthony Davis from a calf strain. Davis has missed the past 14 games. He also was out a month last season after getting injured in his Dallas debut following the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dallas is also without guard Kyrie Irving, who tore an ACL last March and has an uncertain timeline for a return this season.

The Mavericks made the play-in tournament last season but lost at Memphis with the eighth seed in the Western Conference at stake. Dallas entered today second-to-last in the West at 5-14.

