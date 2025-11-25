Odegaard set for Arsenal return against Bayern after nearly 2 months out injured

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could return for the Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday after…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could return for the Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday after nearly two months out.

The Norway midfielder has been sidelined since Oct. 4 with a knee injury but is pushing to make his comeback at the Emirates Stadium.

“He was very close for the previous game,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, referring to the 4-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday, “so we are hopeful that tomorrow he can be in the squad.”

It will be a heavyweight showdown with Arsenal and Bayern the top two teams in the Champions League standings. They both have four wins from four matches.

