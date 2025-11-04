Nylander leads Maple Leafs’ rally to 4-3 win over Penguins

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and an assist in the third period, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs…

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and an assist in the third period, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs rally for a wild 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which trailed 3-0 going into the third. Bobby McMann snapped a tie with 6:17 left, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 34 shots.

The Maple Leafs won for the fourth time in five games.

Ben Kindel had two goals for Pittsburgh, and Erik Karlsson also scored. Tristan Jarry made 16 saves.

Kindel became the fifth 18-year-old in franchise history with a multigoal game, joining Sidney Crosby, Jaromir Jagr, Jordan Staal and Craig Simpson.

Kindel’s power-play goal made it 3-0 at 11:50 of the second. It was his fifth of the season.

Matthews started Toronto’s rally when he converted a breakaway 3:31 into the third. Nylander, who missed three of the Leafs’ previous four games, added two more, including a tying one-timer at 6:55.

McMann then gave Toronto its first lead after Nick Robertson took the puck hard to the net.

BLUES 3, OILERS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dalibor Dvorsky scored his first NHL goal to start a St. Louis rally, and Pius Suter provided the game-winner with 1:23 to play as the Blues snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Edmonton.

Suter stuffed home a rebound of Colton Parayko’s shot, capping the Blues’ comeback from an early 2-0 deficit.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for St. Louis in its first win since a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Oct. 18. Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots.

Jack Roslovic and Andrew Mangiapane scored for Edmonton, which got two assists apiece from Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.

Dvorsky, the 10th overall pick in the 2023 draft, dropped to one knee and pumped his fist after his one-timer on a power play made it 2-1 with 3:52 left in the second period.

CANUCKS 5, PREDATORS 4, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice, including the winner 4:58 into overtime, to lead Vancouver to a victory over Nashville.

Evander Kane scored twice, and Jake DeBrusk also scored. Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for Vancouver, winners of two of three.

Filip Forsberg and Michael Bunting each had a goal and an assist for Nashville, and Erik Haula and Nick Blankenburg also scored. Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators, losers of four of five. Luke Evangelista had a pair of assists.

With time winding down in overtime, Boeser came off the right wall and beat Saros in front with a backhand up high.

Vancouver’s first two goals came on the power play. Prior to Monday, Nashville had allowed just one power-play goal against on home ice this season, successfully killing 28 of the 29 times they were shorthanded through their first eight home games.

Kane had not scored in the first 13 games of the season.

Forsberg scored the game’s first goal at 6:47 of the opening period.

KRAKEN 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist as Seattle beat Chicago.

Jamie Oleksiak also scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord finished with 29 saves.

Andre Burakovsky scored for Chicago and Arvid Soderblom stopped 21 shots.

Less than three minutes into the second period, Oleksiak snapped a wrist shot from the blue line, and it snuck through a cluster of players, including Soderblom. It was Oleksiak’s second goal of the season.

Following a tripping penalty by Blackhawks center Ryan Donato midway through the second period, Seattle scored its second goal of the game just 8 seconds into its first power play. Eberle saucered a backhand pass to Beniers in the slot, and the Kraken forward finished it off for his second goal of the season.

Chicago finally broke through against Daccord in the third period on a breakaway chance.

