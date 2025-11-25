NWSL’s Portland Thorns part ways with coach Rob Gale

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have agreed to part ways with coach Rob Gale, the National Women’s Soccer…

The Thorns finished 11-8-7 and third in the league standings after an inconsistent season. Portland beat the San Diego Wave 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs before losing 2-0 to the Washington Spirit in the semifinals.

Assistant Coach Sarah Lowdon will serve as interim coach while a search is conducted for a new head coach.

“We are grateful to Rob for his dedication to the Thorns and the positive influence he has had on our players and staff,” said Thorns general manager Jeff Agoos. “We thank Rob for his contributions and wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

Gale led the team to a 28-21-10 record as coach, with playoff appearances in both of the last two seasons. He joined the Thorns as an assistant in 2023 and took over as interim head coach early in 2024 before being named to the job midway through the season.

Lowdon has been an assistant with the Thorns since 2023.

