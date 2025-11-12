Norway’s big week in World Cup qualification marred by player’s admission about illegal video

OSLO, Norway (AP) — One of the biggest weeks in Norwegian soccer for a generation risks being tarnished by the…

OSLO, Norway (AP) — One of the biggest weeks in Norwegian soccer for a generation risks being tarnished by the admission from a leading player that he is likely to be convicted of sharing an illegal video.

Andreas Schjelderup, the 21-year-old Norway winger who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, said on social media over the weekend he was “ashamed” and ready to face the consequences of what he described as the “crime” he committed when playing for Danish team Nordsjaelland at the age of 19.

It came following reports in the Danish media that a soccer player, who was not named, had been charged with sharing sexual material of people under the age of 18.

Schjelderup joined up this week with the Norway squad which is attempting to clinch qualification for the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998. The team, whose lineup includes Manchester City star Erling Haaland, leads its qualifying group by three points with two games remaining — against Estonia at home on Thursday and second-place Italy away on Sunday.

Beating Estonia would virtually secure a spot in next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico because of Norway’s vastly superior goal difference compared to the Italians.

Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Association, told Norwegian media this week that Schjelderup has made a “very serious mistake, which entails criminal liability.” She said the federation has been in contact with the player’s lawyers and that Schjelderup’s case would be heard on Nov. 19 in Denmark.

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said of Schjelderup that there were “no excuses for what he has done” and that the winger has been complying with police “from day one.”

According to Norwegian daily VG, Schjelderup on Monday held a meeting with his teammates. One of them, Antonio Nusa, said it had been a stressful time for the squad.

In a long statement posted last weekend on Instagram — though no longer appearing on his account — Schjelderup said he received the video in question and immediately forwarded it to a friend “without thinking.”

“I had only seen the first seconds and didn’t realize what the rest of the video contained,” he wrote. “A few seconds later, my friend told me that sending such a video was of course illegal, and I immediately deleted it.

“At that moment, I unfortunately didn’t consider the consequences or realize that sharing it could be illegal. I should have understood the seriousness of it, but I didn’t.”

Schjelderup said his “intention was never to spread anything or harm anyone involved” and apologized to the people in the video and those close to him, including the Norway team as it “will be an unnecessary distraction … before some of the most important matches in our history.”

“I have been charged with this offense,” he said, “and I will likely be convicted soon, most probably receiving a suspended sentence.

“There are no excuses on my part. What I did in Denmark was illegal and wrong. I take full responsibility for it, and I hope that by sharing my story, others will learn from it and think twice before forwarding something that shouldn’t be shared.”

Both Klaveness and Solbakken said there was no need for Schjelderup to be dropped or to receive additional punishment from the team. The Norwegian FA and Klaveness have previously embraced being the conscience of European football on such matters as gender pay equality and FIFA governance.

Schjelderup made his debut for Norway against Kosovo in June last year. He has played in the Champions League this season for Benfica, which is currently coached by Jose Mourinho.

