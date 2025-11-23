Northwestern defends NCAA field hockey title on Tromp goal early in 2nd OT, edging Princeton 2-1

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ilse Tromp deflected a Maddie Zimmer shot off a corner over the goalie in the opening…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ilse Tromp deflected a Maddie Zimmer shot off a corner over the goalie in the opening seconds of the second overtime and Northwestern defended its NCAA Field Hockey championships with a 2-1 win over Princeton on Sunday.

The Wildcats earned the corner off a well-designed play to open overtime. Ashley Sessa took the corner, the 10th of the game, and Northwestern earned its third national title and avenged its only loss this season.

Princeton (18-4) was on a 14-game winning streak, including a 3-2 win over Northwestern on Oct. 13. The Wildcats (23-1) have won 11 in a row since.

Both teams were in their fifth championship game. For Northwestern it is five in a row with a title in 2021. The Tigers were last in the final in 2019 and they won their only title in 2012.

Princeton’s Beth Yeager scored the opening goal on a corner from Lilly Wojcik with 1 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Kate Janssen got Northwestern’s equalizer off a corner from Tromp almost five minutes into the fourth.

The Wildcats had the better numbers with 16 shots, 10 on goal and 10 corners and also survived a fourth-quarter penalty. Juliana Boon made four saves.

Olivia Caponiti made seven saves for Princeton, including a big one on Sessa after Sessa made a steal deep in Tiger territory midway through the first overtime session. The Tigers had eight shots, five on goal and just three corners, all in the third quarter.

