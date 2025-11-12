No. 12 Louisville upsets No. 9 Kentucky 96-88 behind Mikel Brown Jr.’s 29 points

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Mikel Brown Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half and No.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Mikel Brown Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half and No. 12 Louisville held on to defeat No. 9 Kentucky 96-88 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals led 78-58 with 12:24 remaining before the Wildcats attempted a comeback.

Collin Chandler’s 3-pointer made it 88-84 with 4:02 left. Brown, however, scored Louisville’s next five points to keep the Wildcats from drawing any closer.

Kentucky is the highest-ranked opponent the Cardinals have beaten since a win over then-No. 3 Duke on Jan. 18, 2020.

Brown showcased the skills that made him a five-star point guard recruit, leading the Cardinals (3-0) to their first victory over the Wildcats (2-1) since Dec. 26, 2020.

His 29 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 10-of-11 from the foul line were the most by a Louisville freshman since Edgar Sosa scored 31 in a 2007 NCAA round-of-32 game against Texas A&M.

NO. 4 DUKE 114, ARMY 59

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Dame Sarr had 19 points and Isaiah Evans added 16 points, and Duke beat Army.

The Blue Devils played on Veterans Day at West Point in honor of former coach Mike Krzyzewski, who was a cadet there and basketball player under legendary coach Bobby Knight.

Patrick Ngongba added 16 points and nine rebounds and Darren Harris had 15 points on 5-of-7 3-pointers for Duke (3-0).

Freshman guard Jackson Furman led Army with 20 points, including five 3-pointers.

Sarr, who had three steals, flashed offensive potential, opening up his scoring with 3-pointer, a highlight dunk and another 3-pointer. Sarr’s dunk capped an 11-3 run by Duke to open the second half and build a 60-33 lead.

Duke finished with six players in double figures with freshman sensation Cameron Boozer adding 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks and twin brother, Cayden, contributing 10 points and eight assists.

Army was held to 24.5% (12-for-49) from beyond the arc.

NO. 5 ARIZONA 84, NORTHERN ARIZONA 49

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Dwayne Aristode scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Jaden Bradley added 13 points and Arizona routed Northern Arizona.

The Wildcats (3-0) were sloppy at times offensively, particularly early, but locked down the Lumberjacks (1-2) to win their 36th straight game in the series.

Arizona held Northern Arizona to 32% shooting, including 4 of 16 from 3-point distance, and scored 25 points off the Lumberjacks’ 17 turnovers.

Aristode shot 6 of 9 from 3 and Motiejus Krivas had 12 points with four blocked shots.

Traivar Jackson led Northern Arizona with 10 points.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN 85, WAKE FOREST 84, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Elliot Cadeau scored 17 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 13.8 seconds left in overtime, and Nate Calmese missed a shot in the lane just before the buzzer that allowed Michigan to hold off Wake Forest.

Aday Mara had 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks for the Wolverines (2-0) at Little Caesars Arena.

Juke Harris scored 19 points and Mekhi Mason added 16 for the Demon Deacons (2-1). Myles Colvin had 13 points off the bench and Calmese finished with 11 on 3-of-16 shooting.

The Wolverines led by 13 at halftime, but started 0 for 12 on 3-pointers in the second half.

Preseason All-America forward Yaxel Lendeborg was held to nine points in his second game at Michigan, ending his streak of scoring in double figures at 23 games.

Roddy Gayle Jr. had 13 points off the bench and Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines. Cadeau added eight boards and seven assists.

NO. 7 BYU 85, DELAWARE 68

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Robert Wright III and Richie Saunders each scored 26 points to lead BYU to a victory over Delaware.

Wright also had nine assists and nine rebounds. Saunders added 10 rebounds and went 6 of 11 from 3-point range. AJ Dybantsa chipped in with 18 points and seven boards for the Cougars (3-0).

BYU trailed by 13 in the first half before lighting up Delaware (0-3) from the perimeter after halftime. The Cougars went 11 of 20 from long distance in the second half.

Christian Bliss and Macon Emory led the Blue Hens with 18 points apiece.

After trailing the entire first half, BYU finally went in front when the outside shots started falling. Saunders and Wright made back-to-back 3s to put the Cougars up 51-48.

Then back-to-back dunks from Dybantsa and three 3-pointers from Saunders highlighted a 20-5 run that extended BYU’s lead to 73-57 with 7:19 left.

NO. 10 FLORIDA 78, FLORIDA STATE 76

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Haugh had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Boogie Fland added 18 points and Florida handed rival Florida State its first loss under new coach Luke Loucks.

The defending national champions nearly squandered a nine-point lead in the final six-plus minutes before making enough plays down the stretch to extend their winning streak in the series to five.

Fland hit two free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining to put Florida (2-1) up 76-73, and Robert McCray V missed 3-point attempt on the other end. Alex Condon, who committed three turnovers that allowed the Seminoles (2-1) to rally late, seemingly closed it out by hitting two free throws with five seconds left.

But it wasn’t over until Chauncey Wiggins’ 80-foot shot came up short. Wiggins got a chance because Haugh missed two free throws.

McCray scored nine consecutive points for Florida State down the stretch, but he missed the second of two free throws with 17 seconds to go. He finished with 29 points. Wiggins added 11, and Kobe MaGee chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds.

Florida dominated the boards, finishing with a 58-36 rebounding advantage.

Rueben Chinyelu had 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Gators. Condon added 11 points, six rebounds and six turnovers.

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 81, NO. 11 TEXAS TECH 77

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points and blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds as Illinois defeated Texas Tech.

Kylan Boswell had 22 points and three players — David Mirkovich, Keaton Wagler and Zvonimir Ivisic — each scored 11 for the Fighting Illini (3-0), who let a 13-point halftime lead slip away before rallying to win.

All-American and reigning Big 12 player of the year J.T. Toppin had 35 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Tech (2-1). It was his 33rd career double-double. LeJuan Watts scored 21 for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech had an opportunity to tie the game after Watts sank two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to make it 80-77 following a flagrant foul on Boswell. But then Stojavokic blocked Christian Anderson’s 3-point try and Wagler hit a free throw to seal it.

The Red Raiders wiped out Illinois’ 45-32 halftime lead by making 12 straight shots to start the second half. Texas Tech moved in front 56-55 on a three-point play by Watts with 12:49 to go.

Illinois bounced back and took the lead for good 66-65 on a layup by Ivisic with 8:19 remaining.

NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 89, RADFORD 74

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luka Bogavac had 19 points in his first college start to help North Carolina beat Radford.

Henri Veesaar had added 18 points for the Tar Heels (3-0), while freshman Caleb Wilson had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Jarin Stevenson shook off an first-half injury scare to finish with 15 points.

The Tar Heels didn’t fully take control until the latter stages of the first half in their first game since Friday’s rousing home win against fellow blueblood Kansas. It also marked their first game since learning senior guard Seth Trimble would be out after surgery for a broken left arm, leading to Bogavac’s start.

The Tar Heels sputtered early with a 1-for-11 start from 3-point range. Worse, they also missed 10 first-half free throws with a chance to really stretch the lead.

Still, the Tar Heels pushed to a 15-point lead by late in the first half and never allowed the margin to slide below double figures again.

UNC shot just 38.5%, made 8 of 31 3-pointers and finished the game with 18 missed free throws on its 49 trips to the line. UNC led by as many as 26.

Dennis Parker Jr., who played two college seasons at UNC rival N.C. State, scored 23 points to lead the Highlanders (2-1), while Del Jones had 22. They shot 34.3% for the game, but just 7 of 30 from 3-point range.

NO. 19 GONZAGA 90, NO. 23 CREIGHTON 63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Gonzaga smothered Creighton in the second half of a victory.

Braden Huff added 14 points, Mario Saint-Supery scored 13 off the bench and the Bulldogs (3-0) earned their fourth straight win over the Bluejays (1-1), tying the all-time series at 6-all.

Blake Harper and Nik Graves finished with 12 points apiece for Creighton, which committed 18 turnovers and shot 37% from the field — including 7 for 25 (28%) from 3-point range.

After leading by six at halftime, Gonzaga outscored the Bluejays 46-25 over the final 20 minutes. Creighton shot 28% in the second half after connecting at a 46% clip in the first period.

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 93, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 56

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 21 points, leading four Arkansas players in double figures, and the Razorbacks beat Central Arkansas.

Karter Knox added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Meleek Thomas had 17 points and Malique Ewin scored 10.

Acuff made 3-pointers on three straight possessions and Knox added a three-point play to stretch Arkansas’ (2-1) lead from 10 to 20 during a 12-2 run early in the second that ultimately ended the Bears’ comeback chances. Another 13-2 run later in the half turned things in a blowout.

Arkansas’ defense limited Central Arkansas (1-2), especially in the second half. The Bears shot just 28% from the field and 25% in the final 20 minutes, including a 0-for-18 mark from 3-point range. The Razorbacks held Central Arkansas without a field goal for almost seven minutes during the Razorbacks’ final run.

NO. 22 AUBURN 93, WOFFORD 62

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, Elyjah Freeman scored 21 and Auburn overwhelmed Wofford.

Hall topped 20 points for the third time in as many games. The 6-foot-7 forward racked up 28 points in the season opener and then had 25 in the Tigers’ most recent outing. Freeman, however, reached double figures for the first time.

Auburn (3-0) outrebounded the Terriers 48-27, with 20 of those being offensive boards. That led to a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Chace Watley led the Terriers (1-2) with 11 points. He also had three rebounds and an assist. Kahmare Holmes scored 10 points and Maximo Ortega added nine.

NO. 24 WISCONSIN 86, BALL STATE 55

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nolan Winter had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Wisconsin never trailed in a blowout of Ball State.

Winter played only 20 minutes but was still just one point off his career high. The 7-foot junior scored 20 points in an 83-74 victory over Butler last season.

Nick Boyd and Braeden Carrington had 12 points each for Wisconsin (3-0). Austin Rapp added 11 points and Andrew Rohde had 10.

The Badgers shot 50% from the floor and made 14 3-pointers to withstand their 15 turnovers.

Ball State (2-1) had made over 50% of their field-goal attempts in victories over Louisiana-Lafayette and Division II program Mansfield, but the Cardinals shot just 34% Tuesday and never gave themselves much of a chance.

Elmore James IV scored 17 points, Devon Barnes had 12 and Mason Jones added 11 for Ball State.

NO. 25 KANSAS 77, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 46

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kohl Rosario scored 16 points to help make up for the absence of fellow freshman Darryn Peterson, and Kansas bounced back from last week’s loss to North Carolina with a rout of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Flory Bidunga added 12 points while Bryson Tiller and Tre White had 11 apiece for the Jayhawks (2-1), who held the Islanders (1-3) to 32% shooting while winning their 22nd consecutive nonconference home game.

Peterson, the nation’s No. 1 recruit, scored 21 points in his debut against Green Bay and 22 against the Tar Heels. It wasn’t clear why he did not play against the Islanders, but Peterson has been dealing with cramping issues early in the season.

The Jayhawks will certainly need their prospective NBA lottery pick in the coming weeks. They have high-profile games against the likes of No. 4 Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse, third-ranked UConn and Missouri before Big 12 play begins.

Kansas was sloppy and sluggish without Peterson in the lineup early Tuesday night, but Rosario eventually lifted the team from its malaise. He threw down a series of alley-oop dunks, then began knocking down 3-pointers, helping the Jayhawks to pull away.

They led 38-18 at the break and used a 14-0 second-half run to bury a program that was in the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

