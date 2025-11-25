Nissanka’s unbeaten 98 earns Sri Lanka first win in T20 tri-series

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Opening batter Pathum Nissanka hit an unbeaten 98 off 58 balls as Sri Lanka hammered Zimbabwe…

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Opening batter Pathum Nissanka hit an unbeaten 98 off 58 balls as Sri Lanka hammered Zimbabwe by nine wickets Tuesday for its first win in the T20 tri-series.

Nissanka’s whirlwind knock, which featured four sixes and 11 boundaries, propelled Sri Lanka to 148-1 with 22 balls to spare on a wicket where Zimbabwe batters struggled to score 146-5.

Pakistan has already qualified for Saturday’s final thanks to three straight wins. Sri Lanka must beat the host Thursday — otherwise Zimbabwe will advance to the final because of its superior net run-rate.

Nissanka and Kusal Mendis (25 not out) shared an 89-run stand off 64 balls as Zimbabwe bowlers struggled to stem the flow of runs from the Sri Lankan opening batter.

“From the start, the confidence was there,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said. “We bowled in the right areas, especially Maheesh Theekshana … and we carried through.”

Nissanka showed lot of aggression against the pace but played cautiously against the spin of Sikandar Raza (0-17) in the middle overs.

Nissanka provided Sri Lanka a brisk start of 59 inside the batting power play before Wellington Masakadza took a spectacular tumbling catch at mid-wicket to dismiss Kamil Mishara for 12.

Raza slowed the pace for a while with his four tidy overs before Nissanka cut lose against the pace and raised his half-century off 38 balls.

Zimbabwe’s premier fast bowler Richard Ngarava conceded 44 runs off his 3.2 overs as Nissanka smashed three sixes against him. Fast bowler Brad Evans conceded 36 for the wicket of Mishara while third seamer Tinotenda Maposa was expensive in the power play and conceded 29 off his two overs.

Earlier, Theekshana took 2-23 when he clean bowled Tadiwanashe Marumani (4) and Dion Myers (6) cheaply inside the batting power play.

Brendan Taylor (14) twice successfully overturned on-field lbw decisions against him through reviews but couldn’t last long as he tried a ramp shot against Dasun Shanka and was clean bowled round his legs.

Zimbabwe further got strangled against the spin of Wanindu Hasaranga (2-23) in the middle overs with Brian Bennett getting dismissed in a bizarre fashion.

Bennett made 34 off 26 balls, but couldn’t force the acceleration before he got out hit wicket when he went too deep into his crease against Hasaranga’s quicker delivery and instead of hitting the ball, the right-handed batter smashed his bat onto the stumps.

Captain Raza made 37 off 29 balls, but perished before the death overs when he sliced Hasaranga to short third in the 15th over. Ryan Burl hit five boundaries and a six to score unbeaten 37 off 26 balls, but the total proved well below-par.

“We were slightly short,” Raza said. “We didn’t bowl well in the powerplay, we didn’t allow the ball to swing … we haven’t been in a position where we have to rely on others to qualify, so it’s a good position to be in. I guess everyone will be supporting Pakistan so that we can get into the final.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.