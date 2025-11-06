Nick Kurtz and Drake Baldwin win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz and Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin were picked as rookies of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz and Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin were picked as rookies of the year by Baseball Digest.

The 22-year-old Kurtz made his debut April 23 and batted .290 with 36 homers, 86 RBIs and a 1.002 OPS in 117 games this season. He became the youngest player in major league history and the first rookie to hit four home runs in one game on July 25 at Houston.

Drafted fourth overall from Wake Forest last year, Kurtz received all 11 first-place votes for the American League award from a panel of baseball writers and broadcasters.

Baldwin, 24, made his big league debut on opening day in late March and hit .274 with 19 homers, 80 RBIs and an .810 OPS in 124 games. He was selected first on seven ballots for the National League prize. Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton garnered the other four first-place votes and finished second.

Results were announced by the publication Thursday.

Kurtz is one of three finalists for the AL Rookie of the Year award presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Baldwin and Horton are both in the running in the NL.

Those results will be announced Monday.

