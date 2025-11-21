Nic Claxton has 1st NBA triple-double to help the Nets beat the Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Nic Claxton had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his first NBA triple-double and the…

BOSTON (AP) — Nic Claxton had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his first NBA triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 113-105 on Friday night for their first victory in the NBA Cup in-season tournament.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 33 points, and Noah Clowney had 19 to help Brooklyn snap a nine-game losing streak against Boston. The Nets improved to 3-12 overall and 1-2 in NBA Cup play.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points but was limited to 32 minutes because of trouble. Neemias Queta had 16 points and 12 rebounds as Boston dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the tournament.

The Celtics’ comeback bid was dealt a tough blow when Brown picked up his fifth foul with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla challenged, but the call on the floor was upheld.

Brooklyn led 71-68 when Boston’s leading scorer took a seat. Brown’s absence was felt as the visitors regained the momentum behind a 17-4 run that helped Brooklyn widen its lead to 92-77 entering the fourth.

Up next

Nets: At Toronto on Sunday night.

Celtics: Host Orlando on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.