New Zealand beats the West Indies by 9 runs in the 3rd T20, leads the series 2-1

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) — Kyle Jamieson bowled a superb final over to seal a nine-run win for New Zealand over the West Indies Sunday in the third Twenty20 International.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 2-1 and Jamieson also bowled the last over in the second match on Thursday which New Zealand won by three runs. The West Indies won the first match by seven runs and all three matches have been decided in the final over.

New Zealand managed only 177-9 batting first but seemed headed for a comfortable win when the West Indies slumped to 88-8 in the 13th over at Saxton Oval.

Romario Shepherd scored 49 from 34 balls and Shamar Springer 39 from 20 as the West Indies rallied to reach the last over needing 14 runs to win with one wicket in hand and Shepherd and Akeal Hosein at the crease.

The onus again fell on the tall fast bowler Jamieson to bowl the final over and he held his nerve, conceding only two runs from the first four balls before dismissing Shepherd with the fifth ball to end the match.

Once again Sunday, the West Indies’ tail came to the rescue of its brittle top order. The tourists lost two wickets in the second over of their innings bowled by Jacob Duffy, were 47-2 at the end of the first power play, then lost six wickets for 35 runs through the middle overs.

Spinner Ish Sodhi took 3-34 and was player of the match.

“If you’re taking it to the last over, then that means you’re in the contest,” West Indies captain Shai Hope said. “It’s just unfortunate we didn’t come out on the winning side in the last two.”

Earlier, Devon Conway set up the New Zealand innings with 56 from 34 balls. New Zealand also suffered a late batting slump, losing six wickets for 31 in the last five overs.

Superb fielding by the West Indies produced three run outs and Jason Holder and Matt Forde bowled excellent spells. Forde took 2-20 and Holder 2-31 to contain New Zealand to a moderate total.

Conway ends lean spell

Conway ovecame recent form struggles to post his first half century in seven innings. He hit a six in the first over, bowled by the spinner Akeal Hosein and set the steady pace of the first half of the New Zealand innings.

Tim Robinson (23) and Rachin Ravindra (26) both made starts but couldn’t go on.

New Zealand was 47-1 at the end of the six over power play and well-placed at 97-1 after 10 overs.

Conway reached his half century from 32 balls with another six off Hosein before falling in the 13th, the first of a trio of run outs.

Alick Athenaze pulled off a superb piece of fielding at deep midwicket and beat Conway with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end.

Pressure again fell on Daryl Mitchell to give New Zealand’s innings momentum in the later overs. He hit 41 from 24 balls with two fours and three sixes but even he couldn’t fully get on top of the bowling, nor find a partner to see the innings out.

Michael Bracewell made 11 before being run out in another slick fielding effort by Rovman Powell.

Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mitch Hay and Kyle Jamieson all were out in single figures.

