New Zealand beats Samoa 36-14 to win Pacific Championships

SYDNEY (AP) — New Zealand have reclaimed the Pacific Championships in emphatic fashion, storming home to a 36-14 victory over Samoa on Sunday and ended veteran Kieran Foran’s 16-year international career on a high.

Trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Kiwis produced a dominant second half, running in five unanswered tries to deny Samoa their first international trophy and send home disppointed the overwhelmingly pro-Samoan sell-out crowd at Parramatta in Sydney’s west.

For much of recent years, New Zealand have been overshadowed by the rise of Pacific rivals Samoa and Tonga. But Sunday’s comeback, following dominant wins over both nations earlier in the tournament, was a strong statement ahead of the code’s World Cup next year.

After Samoa led through tries to backs Brian To’o and Simi Sasagi, New Zealand’s took control with interchange forwards Naufahu Whyte and Erin Clark, and man of the match Dylan Brown heavily involved.

Second-half tries to Isaiah Papali’i, Casey McLean, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, and another to Papali’i sealed the win against the tiring Samoans.

“The boys dug so deep — I couldn’t be prouder,” Foran said. “To finish on a high with this group means everything.”

Samoa dominant early

With a passionate crowd firmly in their corner Samoa took an early advantage when winger To’o dived over acrobatically in the corner after being played in by former Penrith Panthers teammate Jerome Luai.

Samoa doubled its advantage when Sasagi intercepted a pass by Foran to sprint 80 meters to score under the posts.

New Zealand responded with a deserved try when Whyte ran a clever line off Clark’s pass to beat the Samoan goal line defense.

Talagi added a penalty goal in the last action of the half for a 14-6 lead at the break.

New Zealand run rampant

The half-time break appeared to help New Zealand regroup as they quickly reduced the deficit to two points after Foran and Brown combined to send over Papali’i, before a Jamayne Isaako penalty goal brought New Zealand level.

Clark then grabbed a deserved try when he barged over the whitewash from close range, before James Fisher-Harris created space for Brown to send winger Casey McLean over to extend the lead to 24-14.

Late tries to Papali’i and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad completed the second half rout as Samoa visibly wilted in the final minutes of an enthralling, fast-paced contest.

