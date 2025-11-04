New York takes home win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Minnesota looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

New York finished 51-31 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Knicks averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 52.5 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 15.7 on fast breaks.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Timberwolves averaged 114.3 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free-throw line and 45 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.