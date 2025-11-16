New York plays Miami, aims to end road skid

New York Knicks (8-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Monday,…

New York Knicks (8-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will look to break its three-game road skid when the Knicks face Miami.

The Heat are 4-3 in Eastern Conference games. Miami leads the Eastern Conference with 125.3 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Knicks have gone 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

The 125.3 points per game the Heat score are 10.0 more points than the Knicks give up (115.3). The Knicks average 16.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 15.0 per game the Heat give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 140-132 in the last matchup on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 38.0 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Landry Shamet is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 124.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 124.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (foot), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Knicks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.