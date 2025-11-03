New York in action against Carolina after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (7-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Tuesday, 7…

Carolina Hurricanes (7-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Rangers took down the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime.

New York has a 1-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 6-5-2 record overall. The Rangers have a 5-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Carolina has a 3-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 7-4 record overall. The Hurricanes have a +eight scoring differential, with 40 total goals scored and 32 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

