New York faces Dallas on 4-game road skid

New York Knicks (8-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-11, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Dallas looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Mavericks are 3-7 on their home court. Dallas is the leader in the Western Conference with 18.2 fast break points led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.2.

The Knicks are 0-4 in road games. New York ranks sixth in the NBA with 46.8 rebounds per game. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Knicks with 12.7.

The Mavericks are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Hart is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Miles McBride is averaging 25.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 124.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (calf), Ryan Nembhard: out (knee), Daniel Gafford: out (ankle).

Knicks: Jalen Brunson: out (ankle), OG Anunoby: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.