New York faces Chicago, aims to stop 3-game slide

Chicago Bulls (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Knicks take on Chicago.

New York finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Knicks averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 52.5 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 15.7 on fast breaks.

Chicago went 39-43 overall and 28-24 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 29.1 assists per game on 43.2 made field goals last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 135-125 in the last matchup on Nov. 1. Josh Giddey led the Bulls with 32 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

