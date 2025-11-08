New York faces Brooklyn, seeks 4th straight victory

Brooklyn Nets (1-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.
New York went 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Knicks averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second-chance points and 21.7 bench points last season.
Brooklyn went 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 43.5 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.
Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
