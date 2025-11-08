New York faces Brooklyn, seeks 4th straight victory

Brooklyn Nets (1-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Brooklyn Nets (1-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

New York went 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Knicks averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second-chance points and 21.7 bench points last season.

Brooklyn went 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 43.5 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.