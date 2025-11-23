New York brings losing streak into game against St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (7-9-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (10-11-2, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Monday,…

St. Louis Blues (7-9-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (10-11-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers look to stop their four-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues.

New York has a 1-7-1 record in home games and a 10-11-2 record overall. The Rangers have a 3-4-2 record in one-goal games.

St. Louis has a 4-4-2 record on the road and a 7-9-6 record overall. The Blues have a -21 scoring differential, with 59 total goals scored and 80 given up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored six goals with 14 assists for the Rangers. Will Cuylle has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Pius Suter has six goals and five assists for the Blues. Jake Neighbours has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blues: 4-2-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.