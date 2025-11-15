New York brings 4-game win streak into matchup with Colorado

New York Islanders (10-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (12-1-5, in the Central Division) Denver; Sunday, 9 p.m.…

New York Islanders (10-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (12-1-5, in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Colorado Avalanche seeking to build upon a four-game win streak.

Colorado has a 6-0-2 record at home and a 12-1-5 record overall. The Avalanche are 4-0-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

New York is 10-6-2 overall and 6-3-1 in road games. The Islanders have a 10-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artturi Lehkonen has scored eight goals with 10 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has five goals and 10 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.5 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.