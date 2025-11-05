New Orleans visits Dallas on 4-game road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Wednesday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -7.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Dallas looking to break its four-game road slide.

Dallas finished 39-43 overall and 8-8 in Southwest Division action a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 7.8 steals, 5.4 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans went 21-61 overall and 13-38 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.3 last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: out (leg), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (knee), Dereck Lively II: out (knee).

Pelicans: Yves Missi: day to day (illness), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

