New Orleans takes on Chicago, seeks to end 9-game slide

Chicago Bulls (9-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-15, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans comes into the matchup with Chicago as losers of nine straight games.

The Pelicans are 1-8 on their home court. New Orleans is at the bottom of the Western Conference averaging just 108.6 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-5 on the road. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 120.8 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Pelicans average 108.6 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 123.1 the Bulls give up. The Bulls average 120.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 121.4 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Matas Buzelis is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 108.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 120.2 points, 47.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: day to day (calf), Herbert Jones: day to day (back), Zion Williamson: day to day (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: day to day (knee).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (wrist), Dalen Terry: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: day to day (wrist), Trentyn Flowers: day to day (illness), Isaac Okoro: day to day (lumbar).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

