New Orleans plays Denver on 4-game home slide

Denver Nuggets (10-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-12, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to break its four-game home skid with a win against Denver.

The Pelicans are 1-11 against conference opponents. New Orleans gives up 121.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

The Nuggets are 8-2 in Western Conference play. Denver is the Western Conference leader with 36.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 10.3.

The Pelicans’ 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets are shooting 50.3% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 50.2% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Pelicans 122-88 in their last matchup on Oct. 30. Jokic led the Nuggets with 21 points, and Jeremiah Fears led the Pelicans with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Karlo Matkovic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaron Gordon is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 36.0 points and 18.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 110.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 122.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Saddiq Bey: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: out (knee).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Julian Strawther: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

