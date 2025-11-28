New Orleans faces Golden State on 3-game road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (3-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-10, eighth in the Western Conference) San…

New Orleans Pelicans (3-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-10, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will look to stop its three-game road slide when the Pelicans face Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Pelicans are 1-14 in Western Conference play. New Orleans gives up 122.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Warriors are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Warriors allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 124-106 on Nov. 17. Moses Moody scored 32 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warriors. Will Richard is averaging 18 points, six rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pelicans. Jose Alvarado is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 113.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Stephen Curry: out (quadriceps), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee), Al Horford: out (sciatic nerve).

Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: day to day (calf), Herbert Jones: out (back), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

