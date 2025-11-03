New Orleans faces Charlotte, aims to end 6-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-6, 15th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Charlotte Hornets (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-6, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to end its six-game losing streak when the Pelicans play Charlotte.

New Orleans finished 21-61 overall last season while going 14-27 at home. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 16.4 on fast breaks.

Charlotte finished 19-63 overall with a 7-34 record on the road last season. The Hornets shot 43.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.