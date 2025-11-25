New Jersey and St. Louis square off in non-conference matchup

St. Louis Blues (7-10-6, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey;…

St. Louis Blues (7-10-6, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils and the St. Louis Blues square off in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey is 14-7-1 overall and 8-0-1 in home games. The Devils have a 12-3-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

St. Louis has gone 4-5-2 on the road and 7-10-6 overall. The Blues are 3-4-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has scored seven goals with 10 assists for the Devils. Simon Nemec has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has six goals and seven assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blues: 3-3-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.