New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 12:29 AM

Boston College at Temple — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Vermont at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Air Force at UConn — CBSSN

Pennsylvania at Harvard — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Rhode Island at Maine — ABC

Boston at Montreal — NHLN

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
