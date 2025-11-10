Live Radio
New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025

Central Connecticut at Boston College — ACCNX

Sacred Heart at Villanova — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Pennsylvania at Providence — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Boston at Philadelphia — NBC, NBCS Boston, Fubo Sports, Peacock

Toronto at Boston — TNT

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

