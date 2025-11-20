Nets visit Celtics Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Brooklyn Nets (2-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Friday, 7:30…

Brooklyn Nets (2-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics face the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Celtics are 2-3 against division opponents. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.1.

The Nets are 0-4 against division opponents. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the league averaging 13.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.4% from deep. Michael Porter Jr. leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Celtics average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Nets give up. The Nets are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 19 the Celtics won 113-99 led by 29 points from Jaylen Brown, while Porter scored 25 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Terance Mann is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Nets. Porter is averaging 25.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 107.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Ben Saraf: day to day (ankle).

