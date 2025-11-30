Nets take on the Hornets on 4-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Monday,…

Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to stop its four-game slide when the Nets play Charlotte.

The Nets are 3-13 against conference opponents. Brooklyn is 1-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 5-9 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets average 108.4 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 120.2 the Hornets allow. The Hornets’ 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 136-117 on Oct. 22. Brandon Miller scored 25 points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Nets. Danny Wolf is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Bridges is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-7, averaging 113.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Egor Demin: day to day (injury management), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

