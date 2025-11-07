Nets guard Cam Thomas sidelined 3 to 4 weeks due to a left hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a left hamstring strain.

Thomas sustained the injury while jumping to catch a pass in the first quarter of the Nets’ 112-103 victory at Indiana on Wednesday. He stayed in the game for two more plays before deciding to leave the game as a precaution.

The Nets said Thomas would be reevaluated in three or four weeks.

Thomas, the Nets’ leading scorer averaging 21.4 points, strained the same hamstring on three different occasions last season and was limited to 25 games.

He said Friday that the latest injury is not as serious as what he experienced previously.

“It’s obviously frustrating being hurt with anything, whether it’s an ankle, foot, whatever the case may be,” Thomas said before the Nets faced Detroit in an NBA Cup game. “Nobody wants to be injured, sitting off to the side.

“I’m not really concerned about it. I’ll be back in no time. I’m not really upset or concerned. It was just an unfortunate play. Good thing it happened earlier this year.”

The fifth-year guard will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and is shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.6% percent from long distance.

“I’m going to make sure I’m fully healed. Whenever I am out that means I am 100% to go, ” Thomas said.

Egor Denim, the eighth overall pick in June’s NBA draft, started in place of Thomas.

“We don’t have another Cam Thomas,” Nets coach Jordi Fernández said. “The constant has to be that we play hard with purpose. We have to look like a competitive team out there, a selfless team, and a connected team. If that happens, we’ll be OK.”

