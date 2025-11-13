Necas has 2 goals, 2 assists as Avalanche beat Sabres 6-3 for 5th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Martin Necas had two goals and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3…

DENVER (AP) — Martin Necas had two goals and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Gavin Brindley had a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen, Brock Nelson and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who extended their point streak to nine games (7-0-2). Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway also scored as the Sabres lost their fifth straight — four in a row in regulation. Alex Lyon was pulled after giving up two goals on three shots, and Ukko-Pekka Luukonen finished with 27 saves.

Necas scored on a breakaway 52 seconds into the game and Lehkonen made it 2-0 as he converted the rebound of Sam Malinski’s shot at 6:10.

Byram got the Sabres on the board 1:37 later as he knocked in a loose puck, but Nelson restored Colorado’s two-goal lead at 9:46.

Greenway scored from the left circle on a rush with 6:32 left in the first to pull the Sabres to 3-2.

Thompson tied it with a one-timer from the left circle while falling to his knees during a power play with 5:04 remaining in the second.

Brindley beat Luukonen from the right circle 1:26 later to put the Avalanche back ahead.

Necas got his second of the night and 12th of the season to push Colorado’s lead to 5-3 with 3:07 to go, and Landeskog added an empty-netter with 1:49 left to cap the scoring.

Up next

Sabres: At Detroit on Saturday to finish a four-game trip.

Avalanche: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

