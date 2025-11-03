NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 UConn (0-0) did not play. No. 2 South Carolina (1-0) beat Grand Canyon 94-54. No. 3 UCLA (0-0)…

No. 1 UConn (0-0) did not play.

No. 2 South Carolina (1-0) beat Grand Canyon 94-54.

No. 3 UCLA (0-0) did not play.

No. 4 Texas (0-0) beat Incarnate Word 123-51.

No. 5 LSU (0-0) did not play.

No. 6 Oklahoma (1-0) beat Belmont 84-67.

No. 7 Duke (0-1) lost to No. 16 Baylor 58-52.

No. 8 Tennessee (0-0) did not play.

No. 9 North Carolina State (0-0) did not play.

No. 10 Maryland (1-0) beat Loyola (MD) 80-26.

No. 11 North Carolina (1-0) beat North Carolina Central 90-42.

No. 12 Ole Miss (1-0) beat Norfolk State 87-46.

No. 13 Michigan (0-0) did not play.

No. 14 Iowa State (1-0) beat St. Thomas 85-36.

No. 15 Notre Dame (0-0) did not play.

No. 16 Baylor (1-0) beat No. 7 Duke 58-52.

No. 17 TCU (0-0) did not play.

No. 18 USC (0-0) did not play.

No. 19 Vanderbilt (1-0) beat California 74-65.

No. 20 Louisville (0-0) did not play.

No. 21 Iowa (1-0) beat Southern University 86-51.

No. 22 Oklahoma State (1-0) beat New Orleans 109-48.

No. 23 Michigan State (0-0) did not play.

No. 24 Richmond (0-0) did not play.

No. 24 Kentucky (1-0) beat Morehead State 75-59.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.