NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 UConn (0-0) did not play.
No. 2 South Carolina (1-0) beat Grand Canyon 94-54.
No. 3 UCLA (0-0) did not play.
No. 4 Texas (0-0) beat Incarnate Word 123-51.
No. 5 LSU (0-0) did not play.
No. 6 Oklahoma (1-0) beat Belmont 84-67.
No. 7 Duke (0-1) lost to No. 16 Baylor 58-52.
No. 8 Tennessee (0-0) did not play.
No. 9 North Carolina State (0-0) did not play.
No. 10 Maryland (1-0) beat Loyola (MD) 80-26.
No. 11 North Carolina (1-0) beat North Carolina Central 90-42.
No. 12 Ole Miss (1-0) beat Norfolk State 87-46.
No. 13 Michigan (0-0) did not play.
No. 14 Iowa State (1-0) beat St. Thomas 85-36.
No. 15 Notre Dame (0-0) did not play.
No. 16 Baylor (1-0) beat No. 7 Duke 58-52.
No. 17 TCU (0-0) did not play.
No. 18 USC (0-0) did not play.
No. 19 Vanderbilt (1-0) beat California 74-65.
No. 20 Louisville (0-0) did not play.
No. 21 Iowa (1-0) beat Southern University 86-51.
No. 22 Oklahoma State (1-0) beat New Orleans 109-48.
No. 23 Michigan State (0-0) did not play.
No. 24 Richmond (0-0) did not play.
No. 24 Kentucky (1-0) beat Morehead State 75-59.
