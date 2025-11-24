NCAA Men’s Div I Soccer Glance

All Times EST
First Round
At higher seed
Thursday, Nov. 20
Duke 1, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
Cornell 4, Lafayette 0
Denver 2, UC Irvine 0
Siena 1, Seton Hall 1, Seton Hall adavances 3-0 on penalty kicks
Grand Canyon 0 UCLA 0, Grand Canyon advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Elon 0 UNC-Greensboro 0, UNC-Greensboro advances 4-3 on penalty kicks
W. Michigan 1, Clemson 0
Notre Dame 1, Michigan 0
N. Florida 2, North Carolina 2, North Carolina advances 6-5 on penalty kicks
Hofrstra 2, Syracuse 0
Kansas City 1, Lindenwood 0
UCF 3, Florida Atlantic 2
West Virginia 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT
Marshall 1, Cleveland State 0
Saint Louis 2, Kentucky 1, 2OT
Washington 3, Oregon St. 2, 2OT
Second Round
Sunday, Nov. 23
Saint Louis 1, Indiana 0
Hofstra 3, Vermont 2
Furman 1, W. Michigan 0
North Carolina 1, Maryland 1, Maryland advances 4-3 on penalty kicks
Akron 1, Notre Dame 0
UConn 3, Cornell 1
Duke 2, Princeton 1
Georgetown 2, UCF 0
Virginia 2, UNC-Greensboro 2, UNC-Greensboro advances 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Bryant 1, Seton Hall 0
NC State 2, Marshall 0
Washington 1, SMU 0
High Point 3, West Virginia 2
Stanford 1, Kansas City 0
Grand Canyon 2, San Diego 1
Portland 2, Denver 2, Portland advances 5-4 on penalty kicks.
