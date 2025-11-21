NCAA Men’s Div I Soccer Glance

All Times EST First Round At higher seed Thursday, Nov. 20 Duke 1, Fairleigh Dickinson 0 Cornell 4, Lafayette 0…

First Round

At higher seed

Thursday, Nov. 20

Duke 1, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Cornell 4, Lafayette 0

Denver 2, UC Irvine 0

Siena 1, Seton Hall 1, Seton Hall adavances 3-0 on penalty kicks

Grand Canyon 0 UCLA 0, Grand Canyon advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Elon 0 UNC-Greensboro 0, UNC-Greensboro advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

W. Michigan 1, Clemson 0

Notre Dame 1, Michigan 0

N. Florida 2, North Carolina 2, North Carolina advances 6-5 on penalty kicks

Hofrstra 2, Syracuse 0

Kansas City 1, Lindenwood 0

UCF 3, Florida Atlantic 2

West Virginia 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT

Marshall 1, Cleveland State 0

Saint Louis 2, Kentucky 1, 2OT

Washington 3, Oregon St. 2, 2OT

Second Round

Sunday, Nov. 23

Saint Louis at Indiana, noon

Hofstra at Vermont, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Furman, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Akron, 1 p.m.

Cornell at UConn, 2 p.m.

Duke at Princeton, 4 p.m.

UCF at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Marshall at NC State, 6 p.m.

Washington at SMU, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

