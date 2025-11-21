NCAA Men’s Div I Soccer Glance

All Times EST
First Round
At higher seed
Thursday, Nov. 20
Duke 1, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
Cornell 4, Lafayette 0
Denver 2, UC Irvine 0
Siena 1, Seton Hall 1, Seton Hall adavances 3-0 on penalty kicks
Grand Canyon 0 UCLA 0, Grand Canyon advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Elon 0 UNC-Greensboro 0, UNC-Greensboro advances 4-3 on penalty kicks
W. Michigan 1, Clemson 0
Notre Dame 1, Michigan 0
N. Florida 2, North Carolina 2, North Carolina advances 6-5 on penalty kicks
Hofrstra 2, Syracuse 0
Kansas City 1, Lindenwood 0
UCF 3, Florida Atlantic 2
West Virginia 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT
Marshall 1, Cleveland State 0
Saint Louis 2, Kentucky 1, 2OT
Washington 3, Oregon St. 2, 2OT
Second Round
Sunday, Nov. 23
Saint Louis at Indiana, noon
Hofstra at Vermont, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Furman, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at Maryland, 1 p.m.
Notre Dame at Akron, 1 p.m.
Cornell at UConn, 2 p.m.
Duke at Princeton, 4 p.m.
UCF at Georgetown, 5 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Virginia, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Marshall at NC State, 6 p.m.
Washington at SMU, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.