NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 3 UConn (3-0) vs. No. 7 BYU (3-0) at Boston, 7 p.m. No. 12…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 UConn (3-0) vs. No. 7 BYU (3-0) at Boston, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Louisville (3-0) vs. Ohio (1-2), Noon

No. 13 St. John’s (1-1) vs. William & Mary (2-1), 6 p.m.

No. 25 Kansas (2-1) vs. Princeton (2-1), 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 Houston (3-0) vs. No. 22 Auburn (3-0) at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

No. 2 Purdue (3-0) vs. Akron (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Florida (2-1) vs. Miami (FL) (3-0) at Jacksonville, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.