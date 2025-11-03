NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 Purdue (0-0) did not play. No. 2 Houston (1-0) beat Lehigh 75-57. No. 3 Florida (0-1) lost to…

No. 1 Purdue (0-0) did not play.

No. 2 Houston (1-0) beat Lehigh 75-57.

No. 3 Florida (0-1) lost to No. 13 Arizona 93-87.

No. 4 UConn (1-0) beat New Haven 79-55.

No. 5 St. John’s (1-0) beat Quinnipiac 108-74.

No. 6 Duke (0-0) did not play.

No. 7 Michigan (1-0) beat Oakland 121-78.

No. 8 BYU (0-0) did not play.

No. 9 Kentucky (0-0) did not play.

No. 10 Texas Tech (0-0) did not play.

No. 11 Louisville (0-0) did not play.

No. 12 UCLA (0-0) did not play.

No. 13 Arizona (1-0) beat No. 3 Florida 93-87.

No. 14 Arkansas (1-0) beat Southern University 109-77.

No. 15 Alabama (1-0) beat North Dakota 91-62.

No. 16 Iowa State (1-0) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 88-50.

No. 17 Illinois (1-0) beat Jackson State 113-55.

No. 18 Tennessee (1-0) beat Mercer 76-61.

No. 19 Kansas (1-0) beat Green Bay 94-51.

No. 20 Auburn (1-0) beat Bethune-Cookman 95-90, OT.

No. 21 Gonzaga (0-0) did not play.

No. 22 Michigan State (1-0) beat Colgate 80-69.

No. 23 Creighton (0-0) did not play.

No. 24 Wisconsin (1-0) beat Campbell 96-64.

No. 25 North Carolina (1-0) beat Central Arkansas 94-54.

