NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Thursday

No. 1 Houston (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Auburn, Sunday.

No. 2 Purdue (3-0) beat No. 8 Alabama 87-80. Next: vs. Akron, Sunday.

No. 3 UConn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 BYU, Saturday.

No. 4 Duke (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State, Friday.

No. 5 Arizona (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 15 UCLA, Friday.

No. 6 Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: at TCU, Friday.

No. 7 BYU (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 3 UConn, Saturday.

No. 8 Alabama (2-1) lost to No. 2 Purdue 87-80. Next: at No. 14 Illinois, Wednesday.

No. 9 Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Illinois, Friday.

No. 10 Florida (2-1) did not play. Next: at Miami (FL), Sunday.

No. 11 Texas Tech (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Friday.

No. 12 Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Saturday.

No. 13 St. John’s (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. William & Mary, Saturday.

No. 14 Illinois (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colgate, Friday.

No. 15 UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Arizona, Friday.

No. 16 Iowa State (3-0) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 17 Michigan State (3-0) beat San Jose State 79-60. Next: at No. 9 Kentucky, Tuesday.

No. 18 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina Central, Friday.

No. 19 Gonzaga (3-0) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Friday.

No. 20 Tennessee (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.

No. 21 Arkansas (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Samford, Friday.

No. 22 Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Houston, Sunday.

No. 23 Creighton (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Friday.

No. 24 Wisconsin (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 BYU, Friday.

No. 25 Kansas (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Saturday.

