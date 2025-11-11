NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|T.Green, Arkansas
|9
|381
|3021
|335.7
|W.Eget, San Jose St.
|9
|389
|3002
|333.6
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|8
|352
|2642
|330.2
|N.Minicucci, Delaware
|9
|459
|2949
|327.7
|B.Brown, South Florida
|9
|389
|2908
|323.1
|S.Angeli, Syracuse
|4
|179
|1284
|321.0
|C.Joseph, Old Dominion
|9
|337
|2862
|318.0
|J.Aguilar, Tennessee
|9
|345
|2822
|313.6
|B.Jackson, Texas State
|9
|369
|2818
|313.1
|S.Robertson, Baylor
|9
|405
|2793
|310.3
|M.Alejado, Hawaii
|8
|399
|2448
|306.0
|D.Mestemaker, North Texas
|9
|349
|2753
|305.9
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|10
|390
|3053
|305.3
|D.Williams, Washington
|9
|363
|2741
|304.6
|A.Colandrea, UNLV
|9
|347
|2734
|303.8
|D.Mensah, Duke
|9
|357
|2730
|303.3
|J.Maiava, Southern Cal
|9
|307
|2727
|303.0
|J.Hoover, TCU
|9
|371
|2705
|300.6
|J.Fagnano, Uconn
|10
|384
|2982
|298.2
|C.Veltkamp, FAU
|9
|439
|2647
|294.1
|M.Reed, Texas A&M
|9
|321
|2571
|285.7
|K.Houser, East Carolina
|8
|320
|2284
|285.5
|K.Jennings, SMU
|10
|406
|2836
|283.6
|C.Bailey, NC State
|9
|347
|2548
|283.1
|T.Simpson, Alabama
|9
|351
|2548
|283.1
|M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh
|6
|233
|1693
|282.2
|J.Mateer, Oklahoma
|8
|359
|2255
|281.9
|C.Klubnik, Clemson
|8
|324
|2253
|281.6
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|10
|504
|2808
|280.8
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|9
|337
|2523
|280.3
|B.Sorsby, Cincinnati
|9
|310
|2517
|279.7
|J.Sayin, Ohio St.
|9
|276
|2512
|279.1
|T.Chambliss, Mississippi
|10
|363
|2790
|279.0
|J.Retzlaff, Tulane
|9
|328
|2510
|278.9
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|9
|349
|2503
|278.1
|T.Castellanos, Florida St.
|9
|325
|2487
|276.3
|S.Leavitt, Arizona St.
|7
|312
|1934
|276.3
|B.Lewis, Memphis
|10
|383
|2707
|270.7
|A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
|10
|406
|2703
|270.3
|M.McIvor, W. Kentucky
|7
|285
|1891
|270.1
|B.Braxton, Southern Miss.
|9
|345
|2406
|267.3
|D.Dampier, Utah
|8
|326
|2108
|263.5
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|9
|316
|2363
|262.6
|G.Stockton, Georgia
|9
|335
|2361
|262.3
|A.Johnson, Kansas St.
|9
|354
|2334
|259.3
|B.Horvath, Navy
|8
|245
|2069
|258.6
|A.Manning, Texas
|9
|337
|2326
|258.4
|F.Mendoza, Indiana
|10
|310
|2582
|258.2
|M.Washington, Maryland
|9
|362
|2319
|257.7
|N.Fifita, Arizona
|9
|360
|2309
|256.6
|B.Bachmeier, BYU
|9
|344
|2301
|255.7
|C.Carr, Notre Dame
|9
|256
|2296
|255.1
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|10
|371
|2535
|253.5
|C.Weigman, Houston
|10
|380
|2522
|252.2
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|9
|365
|2249
|249.9
|C.Beck, Miami
|9
|292
|2239
|248.8
|J.Kitna, UAB
|7
|256
|1741
|248.7
|J.Clark, Missouri St.
|8
|299
|1953
|244.1
|N.Kim, E. Michigan
|10
|400
|2432
|243.2
|B.Hayes, Tulsa
|7
|321
|1698
|242.6
|A.Barnett, James Madison
|9
|298
|2182
|242.4
|C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall
|8
|320
|1930
|241.2
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|9
|418
|2170
|241.1
|J.Sagapolutele, California
|10
|411
|2407
|240.7
|A.Swann, Appalachian St.
|6
|211
|1443
|240.5
|L.Szarka, Air Force
|9
|300
|2163
|240.3
|B.Morton, Texas Tech
|8
|245
|1906
|238.2
|B.Pribula, Missouri
|8
|298
|1905
|238.1
|N.Iamaleava, UCLA
|9
|355
|2133
|237.0
|A.Daniels, Auburn
|3
|120
|710
|236.7
|T.Roberson, Buffalo
|8
|301
|1882
|235.2
|T.Gleason, Toledo
|9
|286
|2110
|234.4
|L.Fife, New Mexico St.
|9
|407
|2094
|232.7
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|9
|387
|2091
|232.3
|R.Becht, Iowa St.
|10
|371
|2318
|231.8
|D.Finn, Miami (Ohio)
|8
|270
|1846
|230.8
|C.Morris, Virginia
|10
|337
|2302
|230.2
|M.Madsen, Boise St.
|9
|305
|2064
|229.3
|D.Moore, Oregon
|9
|268
|2061
|229.0
|M.Moss, Louisville
|9
|348
|2059
|228.8
|E.Vasko, Liberty
|8
|298
|1821
|227.6
|J.Layne, New Mexico
|9
|285
|2034
|226.0
|B.Shapen, Mississippi St.
|10
|364
|2246
|224.6
|E.Warner, Fresno St.
|7
|233
|1555
|222.1
|B.Finley, Akron
|9
|323
|1945
|216.1
|B.Underwood, Michigan
|9
|271
|1943
|215.9
|A.Odom, Kennesaw St.
|7
|192
|1488
|212.6
|D.Raiola, Nebraska
|9
|296
|1913
|212.6
|D.Allar, Penn St.
|6
|195
|1272
|212.0
|B.Lowry, W. Michigan
|9
|318
|1905
|211.7
|R.Ashford, Wake Forest
|8
|281
|1688
|211.0
|B.Davenport, South Alabama
|9
|310
|1895
|210.6
|R.Browne, Purdue
|10
|345
|2083
|208.3
|G.Nussmeier, LSU
|9
|317
|1870
|207.8
|O.McCown, UTSA
|9
|305
|1868
|207.6
|Z.Eckhaus, Washington St.
|7
|251
|1436
|205.1
|C.Boley, Kentucky
|8
|260
|1640
|205.0
|E.Simon, Temple
|10
|317
|2046
|204.6
|J.Potter, Washington St.
|3
|100
|612
|204.0
|D.Lonergan, Boston College
|8
|274
|1623
|202.9
|D.Lagway, Florida
|9
|315
|1825
|202.8
|C.Harrell, Charlotte
|4
|124
|804
|201.0
|H.Watson, Sam Houston St.
|7
|256
|1384
|197.7
|T.Jackson, UCF
|8
|256
|1554
|194.2
|N.Marchiol, West Virginia
|4
|138
|776
|194.0
|K.Salter, Colorado
|8
|267
|1535
|191.9
|M.Nelson, UTEP
|6
|213
|1150
|191.7
|E.Holstein, Pittsburgh
|6
|154
|1145
|190.8
|T.Kilcrease, Troy
|8
|288
|1525
|190.6
|B.Baker, Louisiana Tech
|8
|228
|1511
|188.9
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|9
|318
|1694
|188.2
|M.Murphy, Oregon St.
|9
|289
|1691
|187.9
|K.Anderson, Wyoming
|9
|303
|1689
|187.7
|D.Lindsey, Minnesota
|9
|299
|1675
|186.1
|S.Locklear, UTEP
|6
|178
|1112
|185.3
|J.Denegal, San Diego St.
|9
|244
|1626
|180.7
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|9
|359
|1625
|180.6
|A.Chiles, Michigan St.
|9
|284
|1619
|179.9
|B.Gulbranson, Stanford
|9
|293
|1612
|179.1
|L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|243
|1597
|177.4
|Z.Flores, Oklahoma St.
|6
|203
|1037
|172.8
|D.DeShields, Kent St.
|8
|207
|1370
|171.2
|J.Arnold, Auburn
|9
|319
|1536
|170.7
|P.Stone, Northwestern
|9
|283
|1527
|169.7
|J.Kohl, Appalachian St.
|6
|165
|1011
|168.5
|L.Weaver, Hawaii
|4
|129
|673
|168.2
|G.Lopez, North Carolina
|8
|246
|1343
|167.9
|C.Fancher, UCF
|3
|103
|503
|167.7
|C.Brown, Georgia St.
|9
|229
|1490
|165.6
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|9
|271
|1483
|164.8
|K.Francis, Tulsa
|3
|97
|494
|164.7
|B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St.
|3
|96
|485
|161.7
|G.James, Boston College
|6
|178
|963
|160.5
|T.Finley, Georgia St.
|6
|180
|951
|158.5
|M.Gronowski, Iowa
|9
|271
|1422
|158.0
|J.Brousseau, Colorado St.
|7
|199
|1019
|145.6
|C.Creel, Jacksonville St.
|9
|206
|1309
|145.4
|R.Collins, Syracuse
|8
|236
|1163
|145.4
|D.Pyne, Bowling Green
|6
|181
|868
|144.7
|A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe
|8
|221
|1111
|138.9
|C.Hellums, Army
|9
|258
|1231
|136.8
|D.Williams, Kennesaw St.
|6
|149
|817
|136.2
|R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky
|6
|115
|801
|133.5
|C.Cook, Jacksonville St.
|9
|200
|1181
|131.2
|C.Jenkins, Rice
|10
|266
|1307
|130.7
|S.Fox, West Virginia
|8
|177
|1028
|128.5
|G.Loftis, Charlotte
|8
|189
|1019
|127.4
|A.Simmons, Mississippi
|6
|90
|757
|126.2
|J.Haynes, Michigan
|7
|121
|857
|122.4
|W.Hammond, Texas Tech
|8
|152
|979
|122.4
|J.Holst, N. Illinois
|7
|184
|844
|120.6
|J.Labas, Cent. Michigan
|9
|142
|1084
|120.4
|S.Collier, Coastal Carolina
|7
|136
|831
|118.7
|A.Hardy, Missouri
|9
|172
|1046
|116.2
|J.Sims, Arizona St.
|6
|131
|689
|114.8
|G.Wimsatt, Jacksonville St.
|8
|159
|914
|114.2
|D.Coleman, Army
|5
|119
|569
|113.8
|E.Johnson, Nebraska
|10
|203
|1131
|113.1
|R.Burton, UAB
|6
|120
|676
|112.7
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|9
|154
|988
|109.8
|R.Henry, UTSA
|9
|130
|982
|109.1
|K.Owens, FIU
|9
|151
|955
|106.1
|A.Hairston, Umass
|8
|233
|827
|103.4
|H.Smothers, NC State
|8
|121
|821
|102.6
|E.Brown, Stanford
|4
|84
|409
|102.2
|C.Purdy, Nevada
|9
|160
|914
|101.6
|A.Raymond, Rutgers
|10
|200
|1000
|100.0
|L.Sutton, San Diego St.
|9
|172
|898
|99.8
|D.O’Neil, Wisconsin
|7
|140
|693
|99.0
|I.Brown, Louisville
|8
|91
|782
|97.8
|C.Jones, Nevada
|7
|136
|680
|97.1
|A.Hankerson, Oregon St.
|10
|212
|969
|96.9
|W.Jordan, Southern Cal
|6
|88
|576
|96.0
|C.Hawkins, North Texas
|8
|121
|744
|93.0
|E.Dickens, Liberty
|8
|128
|738
|92.2
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|9
|156
|830
|92.2
|M.Washington, Arkansas
|9
|127
|828
|92.0
|A.Milivojevic, Michigan St.
|6
|84
|551
|91.8
|L.Martin, BYU
|9
|142
|824
|91.6
|K.Lacy, Mississippi
|10
|200
|912
|91.2
|J.Cobb, Auburn
|10
|153
|904
|90.4
|A.Flores, Cent. Michigan
|8
|130
|714
|89.2
|R.Dubinion, Appalachian St.
|9
|150
|796
|88.4
|C.Dickey, Texas Tech
|10
|158
|869
|86.9
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|9
|103
|780
|86.7
|C.Edwards, Uconn
|10
|159
|866
|86.6
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|9
|137
|770
|85.6
|J.Gant, Akron
|10
|169
|850
|85.0
|K.Wilkins, West Virginia
|5
|85
|419
|83.8
|D.Purdie, Wake Forest
|7
|89
|585
|83.6
|J.Baugh, Florida
|9
|149
|747
|83.0
|W.Knight, James Madison
|9
|120
|746
|82.9
|D.Riley, Boise St.
|9
|104
|745
|82.8
|D.McMillan, E. Michigan
|10
|145
|823
|82.3
|D.Beale, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|94
|411
|82.2
|L.Pare, Texas State
|9
|140
|737
|81.9
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|9
|138
|736
|81.8
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|9
|160
|729
|81.0
|J.Marshall, Michigan
|9
|124
|729
|81.0
|C.Komolafe, Northwestern
|9
|141
|726
|80.7
