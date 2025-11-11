NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense G Plays Yds Yds Pg T.Green, Arkansas 9 381 3021 335.7 W.Eget, San Jose St. 9 389 3002…

Total Offense

G Plays Yds Yds Pg T.Green, Arkansas 9 381 3021 335.7 W.Eget, San Jose St. 9 389 3002 333.6 H.King, Georgia Tech 8 352 2642 330.2 N.Minicucci, Delaware 9 459 2949 327.7 B.Brown, South Florida 9 389 2908 323.1 S.Angeli, Syracuse 4 179 1284 321.0 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 9 337 2862 318.0 J.Aguilar, Tennessee 9 345 2822 313.6 B.Jackson, Texas State 9 369 2818 313.1 S.Robertson, Baylor 9 405 2793 310.3 M.Alejado, Hawaii 8 399 2448 306.0 D.Mestemaker, North Texas 9 349 2753 305.9 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 10 390 3053 305.3 D.Williams, Washington 9 363 2741 304.6 A.Colandrea, UNLV 9 347 2734 303.8 D.Mensah, Duke 9 357 2730 303.3 J.Maiava, Southern Cal 9 307 2727 303.0 J.Hoover, TCU 9 371 2705 300.6 J.Fagnano, Uconn 10 384 2982 298.2 C.Veltkamp, FAU 9 439 2647 294.1 M.Reed, Texas A&M 9 321 2571 285.7 K.Houser, East Carolina 8 320 2284 285.5 K.Jennings, SMU 10 406 2836 283.6 C.Bailey, NC State 9 347 2548 283.1 T.Simpson, Alabama 9 351 2548 283.1 M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh 6 233 1693 282.2 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 8 359 2255 281.9 C.Klubnik, Clemson 8 324 2253 281.6 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 10 504 2808 280.8 P.Navarro, Ohio 9 337 2523 280.3 B.Sorsby, Cincinnati 9 310 2517 279.7 J.Sayin, Ohio St. 9 276 2512 279.1 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 10 363 2790 279.0 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 9 328 2510 278.9 B.Barnes, Utah St. 9 349 2503 278.1 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 9 325 2487 276.3 S.Leavitt, Arizona St. 7 312 1934 276.3 B.Lewis, Memphis 10 383 2707 270.7 A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers 10 406 2703 270.3 M.McIvor, W. Kentucky 7 285 1891 270.1 B.Braxton, Southern Miss. 9 345 2406 267.3 D.Dampier, Utah 8 326 2108 263.5 L.Altmyer, Illinois 9 316 2363 262.6 G.Stockton, Georgia 9 335 2361 262.3 A.Johnson, Kansas St. 9 354 2334 259.3 B.Horvath, Navy 8 245 2069 258.6 A.Manning, Texas 9 337 2326 258.4 F.Mendoza, Indiana 10 310 2582 258.2 M.Washington, Maryland 9 362 2319 257.7 N.Fifita, Arizona 9 360 2309 256.6 B.Bachmeier, BYU 9 344 2301 255.7 C.Carr, Notre Dame 9 256 2296 255.1 J.Daniels, Kansas 10 371 2535 253.5 C.Weigman, Houston 10 380 2522 252.2 J.French, Georgia Southern 9 365 2249 249.9 C.Beck, Miami 9 292 2239 248.8 J.Kitna, UAB 7 256 1741 248.7 J.Clark, Missouri St. 8 299 1953 244.1 N.Kim, E. Michigan 10 400 2432 243.2 B.Hayes, Tulsa 7 321 1698 242.6 A.Barnett, James Madison 9 298 2182 242.4 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 8 320 1930 241.2 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 9 418 2170 241.1 J.Sagapolutele, California 10 411 2407 240.7 A.Swann, Appalachian St. 6 211 1443 240.5 L.Szarka, Air Force 9 300 2163 240.3 B.Morton, Texas Tech 8 245 1906 238.2 B.Pribula, Missouri 8 298 1905 238.1 N.Iamaleava, UCLA 9 355 2133 237.0 A.Daniels, Auburn 3 120 710 236.7 T.Roberson, Buffalo 8 301 1882 235.2 T.Gleason, Toledo 9 286 2110 234.4 L.Fife, New Mexico St. 9 407 2094 232.7 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 9 387 2091 232.3 R.Becht, Iowa St. 10 371 2318 231.8 D.Finn, Miami (Ohio) 8 270 1846 230.8 C.Morris, Virginia 10 337 2302 230.2 M.Madsen, Boise St. 9 305 2064 229.3 D.Moore, Oregon 9 268 2061 229.0 M.Moss, Louisville 9 348 2059 228.8 E.Vasko, Liberty 8 298 1821 227.6 J.Layne, New Mexico 9 285 2034 226.0 B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 10 364 2246 224.6 E.Warner, Fresno St. 7 233 1555 222.1 B.Finley, Akron 9 323 1945 216.1 B.Underwood, Michigan 9 271 1943 215.9 A.Odom, Kennesaw St. 7 192 1488 212.6 D.Raiola, Nebraska 9 296 1913 212.6 D.Allar, Penn St. 6 195 1272 212.0 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 9 318 1905 211.7 R.Ashford, Wake Forest 8 281 1688 211.0 B.Davenport, South Alabama 9 310 1895 210.6 R.Browne, Purdue 10 345 2083 208.3 G.Nussmeier, LSU 9 317 1870 207.8 O.McCown, UTSA 9 305 1868 207.6 Z.Eckhaus, Washington St. 7 251 1436 205.1 C.Boley, Kentucky 8 260 1640 205.0 E.Simon, Temple 10 317 2046 204.6 J.Potter, Washington St. 3 100 612 204.0 D.Lonergan, Boston College 8 274 1623 202.9 D.Lagway, Florida 9 315 1825 202.8 C.Harrell, Charlotte 4 124 804 201.0 H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 7 256 1384 197.7 T.Jackson, UCF 8 256 1554 194.2 N.Marchiol, West Virginia 4 138 776 194.0 K.Salter, Colorado 8 267 1535 191.9 M.Nelson, UTEP 6 213 1150 191.7 E.Holstein, Pittsburgh 6 154 1145 190.8 T.Kilcrease, Troy 8 288 1525 190.6 B.Baker, Louisiana Tech 8 228 1511 188.9 L.Sellers, South Carolina 9 318 1694 188.2 M.Murphy, Oregon St. 9 289 1691 187.9 K.Anderson, Wyoming 9 303 1689 187.7 D.Lindsey, Minnesota 9 299 1675 186.1 S.Locklear, UTEP 6 178 1112 185.3 J.Denegal, San Diego St. 9 244 1626 180.7 K.Kelly, Ball St. 9 359 1625 180.6 A.Chiles, Michigan St. 9 284 1619 179.9 B.Gulbranson, Stanford 9 293 1612 179.1 L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 243 1597 177.4 Z.Flores, Oklahoma St. 6 203 1037 172.8 D.DeShields, Kent St. 8 207 1370 171.2 J.Arnold, Auburn 9 319 1536 170.7 P.Stone, Northwestern 9 283 1527 169.7 J.Kohl, Appalachian St. 6 165 1011 168.5 L.Weaver, Hawaii 4 129 673 168.2 G.Lopez, North Carolina 8 246 1343 167.9 C.Fancher, UCF 3 103 503 167.7 C.Brown, Georgia St. 9 229 1490 165.6 K.Jenkins, FIU 9 271 1483 164.8 K.Francis, Tulsa 3 97 494 164.7 B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St. 3 96 485 161.7 G.James, Boston College 6 178 963 160.5 T.Finley, Georgia St. 6 180 951 158.5 M.Gronowski, Iowa 9 271 1422 158.0 J.Brousseau, Colorado St. 7 199 1019 145.6 C.Creel, Jacksonville St. 9 206 1309 145.4 R.Collins, Syracuse 8 236 1163 145.4 D.Pyne, Bowling Green 6 181 868 144.7 A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe 8 221 1111 138.9 C.Hellums, Army 9 258 1231 136.8 D.Williams, Kennesaw St. 6 149 817 136.2 R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky 6 115 801 133.5 C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 9 200 1181 131.2 C.Jenkins, Rice 10 266 1307 130.7 S.Fox, West Virginia 8 177 1028 128.5 G.Loftis, Charlotte 8 189 1019 127.4 A.Simmons, Mississippi 6 90 757 126.2 J.Haynes, Michigan 7 121 857 122.4 W.Hammond, Texas Tech 8 152 979 122.4 J.Holst, N. Illinois 7 184 844 120.6 J.Labas, Cent. Michigan 9 142 1084 120.4 S.Collier, Coastal Carolina 7 136 831 118.7 A.Hardy, Missouri 9 172 1046 116.2 J.Sims, Arizona St. 6 131 689 114.8 G.Wimsatt, Jacksonville St. 8 159 914 114.2 D.Coleman, Army 5 119 569 113.8 E.Johnson, Nebraska 10 203 1131 113.1 R.Burton, UAB 6 120 676 112.7 J.Love, Notre Dame 9 154 988 109.8 R.Henry, UTSA 9 130 982 109.1 K.Owens, FIU 9 151 955 106.1 A.Hairston, Umass 8 233 827 103.4 H.Smothers, NC State 8 121 821 102.6 E.Brown, Stanford 4 84 409 102.2 C.Purdy, Nevada 9 160 914 101.6 A.Raymond, Rutgers 10 200 1000 100.0 L.Sutton, San Diego St. 9 172 898 99.8 D.O’Neil, Wisconsin 7 140 693 99.0 I.Brown, Louisville 8 91 782 97.8 C.Jones, Nevada 7 136 680 97.1 A.Hankerson, Oregon St. 10 212 969 96.9 W.Jordan, Southern Cal 6 88 576 96.0 C.Hawkins, North Texas 8 121 744 93.0 E.Dickens, Liberty 8 128 738 92.2 S.Bangura, Ohio 9 156 830 92.2 M.Washington, Arkansas 9 127 828 92.0 A.Milivojevic, Michigan St. 6 84 551 91.8 L.Martin, BYU 9 142 824 91.6 K.Lacy, Mississippi 10 200 912 91.2 J.Cobb, Auburn 10 153 904 90.4 A.Flores, Cent. Michigan 8 130 714 89.2 R.Dubinion, Appalachian St. 9 150 796 88.4 C.Dickey, Texas Tech 10 158 869 86.9 J.Thomas, UNLV 9 103 780 86.7 C.Edwards, Uconn 10 159 866 86.6 R.Brown, Arizona St. 9 137 770 85.6 J.Gant, Akron 10 169 850 85.0 K.Wilkins, West Virginia 5 85 419 83.8 D.Purdie, Wake Forest 7 89 585 83.6 J.Baugh, Florida 9 149 747 83.0 W.Knight, James Madison 9 120 746 82.9 D.Riley, Boise St. 9 104 745 82.8 D.McMillan, E. Michigan 10 145 823 82.3 D.Beale, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 94 411 82.2 L.Pare, Texas State 9 140 737 81.9 K.Allen, Penn St. 9 138 736 81.8 K.Bullock, South Alabama 9 160 729 81.0 J.Marshall, Michigan 9 124 729 81.0 C.Komolafe, Northwestern 9 141 726 80.7

