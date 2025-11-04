NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense G Plays Yds Yds Pg T.Green, Arkansas 9 381 3021 335.7 W.Eget, San Jose St. 8 344 2645…

Total Offense

G Plays Yds Yds Pg T.Green, Arkansas 9 381 3021 335.7 W.Eget, San Jose St. 8 344 2645 330.6 H.King, Georgia Tech 8 352 2642 330.2 N.Minicucci, Delaware 8 398 2590 323.8 S.Angeli, Syracuse 4 179 1284 321.0 B.Brown, South Florida 8 365 2560 320.0 D.Williams, Washington 8 312 2546 318.2 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 9 337 2862 318.0 M.Alejado, Hawaii 7 360 2202 314.6 J.Aguilar, Tennessee 9 345 2822 313.6 D.Mensah, Duke 8 321 2505 313.1 S.Robertson, Baylor 9 405 2793 310.3 A.Colandrea, UNLV 8 321 2450 306.2 D.Mestemaker, North Texas 9 349 2753 305.9 B.Jackson, Texas State 8 326 2443 305.4 J.Maiava, Southern Cal 8 270 2418 302.2 C.Veltkamp, FAU 8 406 2382 297.8 J.Hoover, TCU 8 320 2375 296.9 J.Fagnano, Uconn 9 339 2620 291.1 K.Houser, East Carolina 7 268 2034 290.6 C.Klubnik, Clemson 7 289 2031 290.1 M.Reed, Texas A&M 8 287 2321 290.1 P.Navarro, Ohio 8 298 2290 286.2 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 9 339 2564 284.9 C.Bailey, NC State 9 347 2548 283.1 T.Simpson, Alabama 8 312 2263 282.9 M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh 6 233 1693 282.2 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 8 359 2255 281.9 K.Jennings, SMU 9 371 2509 278.8 B.Sorsby, Cincinnati 9 309 2503 278.1 J.Sayin, Ohio St. 8 239 2218 277.2 S.Leavitt, Arizona St. 7 312 1934 276.3 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 8 271 2206 275.8 A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers 9 382 2462 273.6 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 9 328 2458 273.1 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 9 446 2454 272.7 B.Barnes, Utah St. 8 313 2175 271.9 B.Braxton, Southern Miss. 8 312 2173 271.6 M.McIvor, W. Kentucky 7 285 1891 270.1 B.Lewis, Memphis 9 339 2431 270.1 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 8 295 2135 266.9 N.Fifita, Arizona 8 316 2126 265.8 D.Dampier, Utah 8 326 2108 263.5 B.Bachmeier, BYU 8 295 2101 262.6 L.Altmyer, Illinois 9 316 2363 262.6 F.Mendoza, Indiana 9 274 2344 260.4 C.Carr, Notre Dame 8 240 2078 259.8 A.Johnson, Kansas St. 9 354 2334 259.3 B.Horvath, Navy 8 245 2069 258.6 A.Manning, Texas 9 337 2326 258.4 G.Stockton, Georgia 8 300 2066 258.2 M.Washington, Maryland 8 326 2057 257.1 L.Szarka, Air Force 8 265 2035 254.4 C.Morris, Virginia 9 330 2277 253.0 J.Daniels, Kansas 9 328 2262 251.3 C.Beck, Miami 8 264 1998 249.8 J.Kitna, UAB 7 256 1741 248.7 B.Morton, Texas Tech 7 208 1734 247.7 C.Weigman, Houston 9 327 2217 246.3 N.Kim, E. Michigan 9 356 2194 243.8 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 7 262 1703 243.3 R.Becht, Iowa St. 9 343 2185 242.8 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 8 377 1933 241.6 J.Clark, Missouri St. 7 258 1682 240.3 B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 9 340 2145 238.3 B.Pribula, Missouri 8 298 1905 238.1 D.Moore, Oregon 8 243 1903 237.9 B.Hayes, Tulsa 6 256 1416 236.0 T.Roberson, Buffalo 8 301 1882 235.2 A.Barnett, James Madison 8 262 1880 235.0 J.French, Georgia Southern 8 316 1879 234.9 D.Finn, Miami (Ohio) 7 237 1641 234.4 L.Fife, New Mexico St. 8 347 1874 234.2 J.Sagapolutele, California 9 360 2099 233.2 M.Moss, Louisville 8 302 1863 232.9 E.Vasko, Liberty 7 257 1629 232.7 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 9 387 2091 232.3 N.Iamaleava, UCLA 8 315 1856 232.0 M.Madsen, Boise St. 9 305 2064 229.3 R.Ashford, Wake Forest 7 254 1585 226.4 J.Layne, New Mexico 9 285 2034 226.0 T.Gleason, Toledo 8 253 1792 224.0 E.Warner, Fresno St. 7 233 1555 222.1 A.Swann, Appalachian St. 5 155 1108 221.6 G.Nussmeier, LSU 8 294 1762 220.2 R.Browne, Purdue 9 323 1980 220.0 B.Underwood, Michigan 9 271 1943 215.9 B.Finley, Akron 8 299 1720 215.0 D.Lagway, Florida 8 291 1715 214.4 O.McCown, UTSA 8 276 1707 213.4 D.Raiola, Nebraska 9 296 1913 212.6 D.Allar, Penn St. 6 195 1272 212.0 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 9 318 1905 211.7 B.Davenport, South Alabama 9 310 1895 210.6 B.Baker, Louisiana Tech 7 219 1471 210.1 C.Boley, Kentucky 7 235 1461 208.7 A.Odom, Kennesaw St. 6 157 1249 208.2 E.Simon, Temple 9 287 1871 207.9 Z.Eckhaus, Washington St. 7 251 1436 205.1 J.Potter, Washington St. 3 100 612 204.0 C.Harrell, Charlotte 4 124 804 201.0 T.Jackson, UCF 7 225 1406 200.9 H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 7 256 1384 197.7 D.Lonergan, Boston College 7 229 1379 197.0 N.Marchiol, West Virginia 4 138 776 194.0 K.Salter, Colorado 8 267 1535 191.9 M.Nelson, UTEP 6 213 1150 191.7 E.Holstein, Pittsburgh 6 154 1145 190.8 T.Kilcrease, Troy 8 288 1525 190.6 G.James, Boston College 5 169 948 189.6 L.Sellers, South Carolina 9 318 1694 188.2 M.Murphy, Oregon St. 9 289 1691 187.9 K.Anderson, Wyoming 9 303 1689 187.7 J.Denegal, San Diego St. 8 210 1501 187.6 D.Lindsey, Minnesota 9 299 1675 186.1 K.Jenkins, FIU 8 271 1483 185.4 A.Chiles, Michigan St. 9 284 1619 179.9 B.Gulbranson, Stanford 9 293 1612 179.1 K.Kelly, Ball St. 8 309 1399 174.9 P.Stone, Northwestern 8 251 1392 174.0 Z.Flores, Oklahoma St. 6 203 1037 172.8 C.Brown, Georgia St. 8 209 1374 171.8 J.Arnold, Auburn 9 319 1536 170.7 L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 198 1356 169.5 J.Kohl, Appalachian St. 6 165 1011 168.5 L.Weaver, Hawaii 4 129 673 168.2 C.Fancher, UCF 3 103 503 167.7 K.Francis, Tulsa 3 97 494 164.7 D.DeShields, Kent St. 7 175 1150 164.3 G.Lopez, North Carolina 7 214 1146 163.7 B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St. 3 96 485 161.7 M.Gronowski, Iowa 8 241 1259 157.4 S.Locklear, UTEP 5 129 786 157.2 R.Collins, Syracuse 7 201 1095 156.4 T.Finley, Georgia St. 5 151 770 154.0 D.Pyne, Bowling Green 6 181 868 144.7 J.Brousseau, Colorado St. 6 170 862 143.7 A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe 8 221 1111 138.9 D.Williams, Kennesaw St. 6 149 817 136.2 C.Hellums, Army 8 219 1087 135.9 C.Jenkins, Rice 9 239 1210 134.4 R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky 6 115 801 133.5 C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 8 181 1054 131.8 G.Wimsatt, Jacksonville St. 7 159 914 130.6 C.Creel, Jacksonville St. 8 162 994 124.2 J.Holst, N. Illinois 6 164 743 123.8 J.Haynes, Michigan 7 121 857 122.4 W.Hammond, Texas Tech 8 152 979 122.4 J.Labas, Cent. Michigan 9 142 1084 120.4 R.Henry, UTSA 8 120 955 119.4 A.Hardy, Missouri 8 159 937 117.1 J.Sims, Arizona St. 6 131 689 114.8 C.Jones, Nevada 6 128 683 113.8 D.Coleman, Army 5 119 569 113.8 J.Love, Notre Dame 8 141 894 111.8 E.Johnson, Nebraska 9 175 1002 111.3 K.Owens, FIU 8 136 887 110.9 A.Hairston, Umass 7 211 774 110.6 D.O’Neil, Wisconsin 6 135 663 110.5 S.Fox, West Virginia 7 132 768 109.7 G.Loftis, Charlotte 7 151 754 107.7 H.Smothers, NC State 8 121 821 102.6 L.Sutton, San Diego St. 8 154 820 102.5 D.Trayanum, Toledo 6 103 601 100.2 L.Martin, BYU 8 132 789 98.6 C.Purdy, Nevada 8 143 789 98.6 S.Collier, Coastal Carolina 6 108 588 98.0 I.Brown, Louisville 8 91 782 97.8 W.Jordan, Southern Cal 6 88 576 96.0 K.Lacy, Mississippi 9 189 863 95.9 R.Dubinion, Appalachian St. 8 138 756 94.5 D.Purdie, Wake Forest 6 82 567 94.5 C.Hawkins, North Texas 8 121 744 93.0 M.Washington, Arkansas 9 127 828 92.0 A.Milivojevic, Michigan St. 6 84 551 91.8 S.Bangura, Ohio 8 139 728 91.0 C.Edwards, Uconn 9 144 815 90.6 A.Flores, Cent. Michigan 8 130 714 89.2 A.Hankerson, Oregon St. 9 179 803 89.2 J.Cobb, Auburn 9 137 789 87.7 E.Dickens, Liberty 7 100 611 87.3 K.Allen, Penn St. 8 119 688 86.0 R.Brown, Arizona St. 9 137 770 85.6 J.Baugh, Florida 8 132 683 85.4 A.Raymond, Rutgers 9 159 760 84.4 D.Richardson, Tulsa 8 148 675 84.4 K.Wilkins, West Virginia 5 85 419 83.8 C.Dickey, Texas Tech 9 135 748 83.1 D.Riley, Boise St. 9 104 745 82.8 W.Knight, James Madison 8 106 659 82.4 D.Beale, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 94 411 82.2 J.Thomas, UNLV 8 96 649 81.1 K.Bullock, South Alabama 9 160 729 81.0 J.Marshall, Michigan 9 124 729 81.0 L.Pare, Texas State 8 130 648 81.0 J.Coleman, Washington 8 126 643 80.4 D.McMillan, E. Michigan 9 126 723 80.3 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 8 106 639 79.9 M.Fletcher, Miami 8 125 636 79.5 T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina 6 132 472 78.7

