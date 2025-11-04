NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|T.Green, Arkansas
|9
|381
|3021
|335.7
|W.Eget, San Jose St.
|8
|344
|2645
|330.6
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|8
|352
|2642
|330.2
|N.Minicucci, Delaware
|8
|398
|2590
|323.8
|S.Angeli, Syracuse
|4
|179
|1284
|321.0
|B.Brown, South Florida
|8
|365
|2560
|320.0
|D.Williams, Washington
|8
|312
|2546
|318.2
|C.Joseph, Old Dominion
|9
|337
|2862
|318.0
|M.Alejado, Hawaii
|7
|360
|2202
|314.6
|J.Aguilar, Tennessee
|9
|345
|2822
|313.6
|D.Mensah, Duke
|8
|321
|2505
|313.1
|S.Robertson, Baylor
|9
|405
|2793
|310.3
|A.Colandrea, UNLV
|8
|321
|2450
|306.2
|D.Mestemaker, North Texas
|9
|349
|2753
|305.9
|B.Jackson, Texas State
|8
|326
|2443
|305.4
|J.Maiava, Southern Cal
|8
|270
|2418
|302.2
|C.Veltkamp, FAU
|8
|406
|2382
|297.8
|J.Hoover, TCU
|8
|320
|2375
|296.9
|J.Fagnano, Uconn
|9
|339
|2620
|291.1
|K.Houser, East Carolina
|7
|268
|2034
|290.6
|C.Klubnik, Clemson
|7
|289
|2031
|290.1
|M.Reed, Texas A&M
|8
|287
|2321
|290.1
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|8
|298
|2290
|286.2
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|9
|339
|2564
|284.9
|C.Bailey, NC State
|9
|347
|2548
|283.1
|T.Simpson, Alabama
|8
|312
|2263
|282.9
|M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh
|6
|233
|1693
|282.2
|J.Mateer, Oklahoma
|8
|359
|2255
|281.9
|K.Jennings, SMU
|9
|371
|2509
|278.8
|B.Sorsby, Cincinnati
|9
|309
|2503
|278.1
|J.Sayin, Ohio St.
|8
|239
|2218
|277.2
|S.Leavitt, Arizona St.
|7
|312
|1934
|276.3
|T.Castellanos, Florida St.
|8
|271
|2206
|275.8
|A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
|9
|382
|2462
|273.6
|T.Chambliss, Mississippi
|9
|328
|2458
|273.1
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|9
|446
|2454
|272.7
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|8
|313
|2175
|271.9
|B.Braxton, Southern Miss.
|8
|312
|2173
|271.6
|M.McIvor, W. Kentucky
|7
|285
|1891
|270.1
|B.Lewis, Memphis
|9
|339
|2431
|270.1
|J.Retzlaff, Tulane
|8
|295
|2135
|266.9
|N.Fifita, Arizona
|8
|316
|2126
|265.8
|D.Dampier, Utah
|8
|326
|2108
|263.5
|B.Bachmeier, BYU
|8
|295
|2101
|262.6
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|9
|316
|2363
|262.6
|F.Mendoza, Indiana
|9
|274
|2344
|260.4
|C.Carr, Notre Dame
|8
|240
|2078
|259.8
|A.Johnson, Kansas St.
|9
|354
|2334
|259.3
|B.Horvath, Navy
|8
|245
|2069
|258.6
|A.Manning, Texas
|9
|337
|2326
|258.4
|G.Stockton, Georgia
|8
|300
|2066
|258.2
|M.Washington, Maryland
|8
|326
|2057
|257.1
|L.Szarka, Air Force
|8
|265
|2035
|254.4
|C.Morris, Virginia
|9
|330
|2277
|253.0
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|9
|328
|2262
|251.3
|C.Beck, Miami
|8
|264
|1998
|249.8
|J.Kitna, UAB
|7
|256
|1741
|248.7
|B.Morton, Texas Tech
|7
|208
|1734
|247.7
|C.Weigman, Houston
|9
|327
|2217
|246.3
|N.Kim, E. Michigan
|9
|356
|2194
|243.8
|C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall
|7
|262
|1703
|243.3
|R.Becht, Iowa St.
|9
|343
|2185
|242.8
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|8
|377
|1933
|241.6
|J.Clark, Missouri St.
|7
|258
|1682
|240.3
|B.Shapen, Mississippi St.
|9
|340
|2145
|238.3
|B.Pribula, Missouri
|8
|298
|1905
|238.1
|D.Moore, Oregon
|8
|243
|1903
|237.9
|B.Hayes, Tulsa
|6
|256
|1416
|236.0
|T.Roberson, Buffalo
|8
|301
|1882
|235.2
|A.Barnett, James Madison
|8
|262
|1880
|235.0
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|8
|316
|1879
|234.9
|D.Finn, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|237
|1641
|234.4
|L.Fife, New Mexico St.
|8
|347
|1874
|234.2
|J.Sagapolutele, California
|9
|360
|2099
|233.2
|M.Moss, Louisville
|8
|302
|1863
|232.9
|E.Vasko, Liberty
|7
|257
|1629
|232.7
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|9
|387
|2091
|232.3
|N.Iamaleava, UCLA
|8
|315
|1856
|232.0
|M.Madsen, Boise St.
|9
|305
|2064
|229.3
|R.Ashford, Wake Forest
|7
|254
|1585
|226.4
|J.Layne, New Mexico
|9
|285
|2034
|226.0
|T.Gleason, Toledo
|8
|253
|1792
|224.0
|E.Warner, Fresno St.
|7
|233
|1555
|222.1
|A.Swann, Appalachian St.
|5
|155
|1108
|221.6
|G.Nussmeier, LSU
|8
|294
|1762
|220.2
|R.Browne, Purdue
|9
|323
|1980
|220.0
|B.Underwood, Michigan
|9
|271
|1943
|215.9
|B.Finley, Akron
|8
|299
|1720
|215.0
|D.Lagway, Florida
|8
|291
|1715
|214.4
|O.McCown, UTSA
|8
|276
|1707
|213.4
|D.Raiola, Nebraska
|9
|296
|1913
|212.6
|D.Allar, Penn St.
|6
|195
|1272
|212.0
|B.Lowry, W. Michigan
|9
|318
|1905
|211.7
|B.Davenport, South Alabama
|9
|310
|1895
|210.6
|B.Baker, Louisiana Tech
|7
|219
|1471
|210.1
|C.Boley, Kentucky
|7
|235
|1461
|208.7
|A.Odom, Kennesaw St.
|6
|157
|1249
|208.2
|E.Simon, Temple
|9
|287
|1871
|207.9
|Z.Eckhaus, Washington St.
|7
|251
|1436
|205.1
|J.Potter, Washington St.
|3
|100
|612
|204.0
|C.Harrell, Charlotte
|4
|124
|804
|201.0
|T.Jackson, UCF
|7
|225
|1406
|200.9
|H.Watson, Sam Houston St.
|7
|256
|1384
|197.7
|D.Lonergan, Boston College
|7
|229
|1379
|197.0
|N.Marchiol, West Virginia
|4
|138
|776
|194.0
|K.Salter, Colorado
|8
|267
|1535
|191.9
|M.Nelson, UTEP
|6
|213
|1150
|191.7
|E.Holstein, Pittsburgh
|6
|154
|1145
|190.8
|T.Kilcrease, Troy
|8
|288
|1525
|190.6
|G.James, Boston College
|5
|169
|948
|189.6
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|9
|318
|1694
|188.2
|M.Murphy, Oregon St.
|9
|289
|1691
|187.9
|K.Anderson, Wyoming
|9
|303
|1689
|187.7
|J.Denegal, San Diego St.
|8
|210
|1501
|187.6
|D.Lindsey, Minnesota
|9
|299
|1675
|186.1
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|8
|271
|1483
|185.4
|A.Chiles, Michigan St.
|9
|284
|1619
|179.9
|B.Gulbranson, Stanford
|9
|293
|1612
|179.1
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|8
|309
|1399
|174.9
|P.Stone, Northwestern
|8
|251
|1392
|174.0
|Z.Flores, Oklahoma St.
|6
|203
|1037
|172.8
|C.Brown, Georgia St.
|8
|209
|1374
|171.8
|J.Arnold, Auburn
|9
|319
|1536
|170.7
|L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|198
|1356
|169.5
|J.Kohl, Appalachian St.
|6
|165
|1011
|168.5
|L.Weaver, Hawaii
|4
|129
|673
|168.2
|C.Fancher, UCF
|3
|103
|503
|167.7
|K.Francis, Tulsa
|3
|97
|494
|164.7
|D.DeShields, Kent St.
|7
|175
|1150
|164.3
|G.Lopez, North Carolina
|7
|214
|1146
|163.7
|B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St.
|3
|96
|485
|161.7
|M.Gronowski, Iowa
|8
|241
|1259
|157.4
|S.Locklear, UTEP
|5
|129
|786
|157.2
|R.Collins, Syracuse
|7
|201
|1095
|156.4
|T.Finley, Georgia St.
|5
|151
|770
|154.0
|D.Pyne, Bowling Green
|6
|181
|868
|144.7
|J.Brousseau, Colorado St.
|6
|170
|862
|143.7
|A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe
|8
|221
|1111
|138.9
|D.Williams, Kennesaw St.
|6
|149
|817
|136.2
|C.Hellums, Army
|8
|219
|1087
|135.9
|C.Jenkins, Rice
|9
|239
|1210
|134.4
|R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky
|6
|115
|801
|133.5
|C.Cook, Jacksonville St.
|8
|181
|1054
|131.8
|G.Wimsatt, Jacksonville St.
|7
|159
|914
|130.6
|C.Creel, Jacksonville St.
|8
|162
|994
|124.2
|J.Holst, N. Illinois
|6
|164
|743
|123.8
|J.Haynes, Michigan
|7
|121
|857
|122.4
|W.Hammond, Texas Tech
|8
|152
|979
|122.4
|J.Labas, Cent. Michigan
|9
|142
|1084
|120.4
|R.Henry, UTSA
|8
|120
|955
|119.4
|A.Hardy, Missouri
|8
|159
|937
|117.1
|J.Sims, Arizona St.
|6
|131
|689
|114.8
|C.Jones, Nevada
|6
|128
|683
|113.8
|D.Coleman, Army
|5
|119
|569
|113.8
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|8
|141
|894
|111.8
|E.Johnson, Nebraska
|9
|175
|1002
|111.3
|K.Owens, FIU
|8
|136
|887
|110.9
|A.Hairston, Umass
|7
|211
|774
|110.6
|D.O’Neil, Wisconsin
|6
|135
|663
|110.5
|S.Fox, West Virginia
|7
|132
|768
|109.7
|G.Loftis, Charlotte
|7
|151
|754
|107.7
|H.Smothers, NC State
|8
|121
|821
|102.6
|L.Sutton, San Diego St.
|8
|154
|820
|102.5
|D.Trayanum, Toledo
|6
|103
|601
|100.2
|L.Martin, BYU
|8
|132
|789
|98.6
|C.Purdy, Nevada
|8
|143
|789
|98.6
|S.Collier, Coastal Carolina
|6
|108
|588
|98.0
|I.Brown, Louisville
|8
|91
|782
|97.8
|W.Jordan, Southern Cal
|6
|88
|576
|96.0
|K.Lacy, Mississippi
|9
|189
|863
|95.9
|R.Dubinion, Appalachian St.
|8
|138
|756
|94.5
|D.Purdie, Wake Forest
|6
|82
|567
|94.5
|C.Hawkins, North Texas
|8
|121
|744
|93.0
|M.Washington, Arkansas
|9
|127
|828
|92.0
|A.Milivojevic, Michigan St.
|6
|84
|551
|91.8
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|8
|139
|728
|91.0
|C.Edwards, Uconn
|9
|144
|815
|90.6
|A.Flores, Cent. Michigan
|8
|130
|714
|89.2
|A.Hankerson, Oregon St.
|9
|179
|803
|89.2
|J.Cobb, Auburn
|9
|137
|789
|87.7
|E.Dickens, Liberty
|7
|100
|611
|87.3
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|8
|119
|688
|86.0
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|9
|137
|770
|85.6
|J.Baugh, Florida
|8
|132
|683
|85.4
|A.Raymond, Rutgers
|9
|159
|760
|84.4
|D.Richardson, Tulsa
|8
|148
|675
|84.4
|K.Wilkins, West Virginia
|5
|85
|419
|83.8
|C.Dickey, Texas Tech
|9
|135
|748
|83.1
|D.Riley, Boise St.
|9
|104
|745
|82.8
|W.Knight, James Madison
|8
|106
|659
|82.4
|D.Beale, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|94
|411
|82.2
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|8
|96
|649
|81.1
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|9
|160
|729
|81.0
|J.Marshall, Michigan
|9
|124
|729
|81.0
|L.Pare, Texas State
|8
|130
|648
|81.0
|J.Coleman, Washington
|8
|126
|643
|80.4
|D.McMillan, E. Michigan
|9
|126
|723
|80.3
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|8
|106
|639
|79.9
|M.Fletcher, Miami
|8
|125
|636
|79.5
|T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina
|6
|132
|472
|78.7
