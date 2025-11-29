NCAA 2025 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 29
Illinois St. 21, Southeastern La. 3
Rhode Island 27, Central Conn. St. 19
Villanova 52, Harvard 7
North Dakota 31, Tennessee Tech 6
Yale 43, Youngstown St. 42
Abilene Christian 38, Lamar University 20
South Dakota 38, Drake 17
South Dakota St. 41, New Hampshire 3
Second Round
Saturday, December 6
North Dakota St. vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 3 p.m.
Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon
Tarleton St. vs. Tennessee Tech-North Dakota-winner, 1 p.m.
Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.
SFA vs. Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.
Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon
Montana vs. South Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
North Dakota St.-Illinois St.-winner vs. UC Davis-Rhode Island-winner, TBA
Lehigh-Villanova-winner vs. Tarleton St.-Tennessee Tech-North Dakota-winner, TBA
Montana St.-Yale-winner vs. SFA-Abilene Christian-winner, TBA
Mercer-South Dakota-winner vs. Montana-South Dakota St.-winner, TBA
Semifinals
North Dakota St.-Illinois St.-UC Davis-Rhode Island-winner vs. Lehigh-Villanova-Tarleton St.-Tennessee Tech-North Dakota-winner, TBA
Montana St.-Yale-SFA-Abilene Christian-winner vs. Mercer-South Dakota-Montana-South Dakota St.-winner, TBA
Championship
Monday, January 5
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.