NCAA 2025 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 29 Illinois St. 21, Southeastern La. 3 Rhode Island 27, Central Conn. St.…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 29

Illinois St. 21, Southeastern La. 3

Rhode Island 27, Central Conn. St. 19

Villanova 52, Harvard 7

North Dakota 31, Tennessee Tech 6

Yale 43, Youngstown St. 42

Abilene Christian 38, Lamar University 20

South Dakota 38, Drake 17

South Dakota St. 41, New Hampshire 3

Second Round

Saturday, December 6

North Dakota St. vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 3 p.m.

Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon

Tarleton St. vs. Tennessee Tech-North Dakota-winner, 1 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.

Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon

Montana vs. South Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

North Dakota St.-Illinois St.-winner vs. UC Davis-Rhode Island-winner, TBA

Lehigh-Villanova-winner vs. Tarleton St.-Tennessee Tech-North Dakota-winner, TBA

Montana St.-Yale-winner vs. SFA-Abilene Christian-winner, TBA

Mercer-South Dakota-winner vs. Montana-South Dakota St.-winner, TBA

Semifinals

North Dakota St.-Illinois St.-UC Davis-Rhode Island-winner vs. Lehigh-Villanova-Tarleton St.-Tennessee Tech-North Dakota-winner, TBA

Montana St.-Yale-SFA-Abilene Christian-winner vs. Mercer-South Dakota-Montana-South Dakota St.-winner, TBA

Championship

Monday, January 5

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

