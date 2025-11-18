NBA fines Cavaliers $100,000 for resting All-Stars Mitchell and Mobley

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Cleveland Cavaliers $100,000 on Tuesday for violating the league’s player participation policy…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Cleveland Cavaliers $100,000 on Tuesday for violating the league’s player participation policy by resting both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley against the Miami Heat on Nov. 12.

The league noted the policy adopted before the 2023-24 season was designed to promote participation in the NBA’s regular season.

Cleveland beat Miami 130-116 without Mitchell, a six-time All-Star, and Mobley, a first-time All-Star last season. The Cavaliers also were without All-Star Darius Garland, who aggravated his surgically repaired left toe in a game on Nov. 10.

