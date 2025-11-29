NBA Cup Glance

All Times EST
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m. (Prime)
New York at Toronto, 8:30 p.m. (Prime)
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (Prime)
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. (Prime)
Semifinals
At Las Vegas
Saturday, Dec. 13
Eastern Conference quarterfinal winners, 5:30 or 9:30 p.m. (Prime)
Western Conference quarterfinal winners, 5:30 or 9:30 p.m. (Prime)
Championship
Tuesday, Dec. 16
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (Prime)
