Live Radio
Home » Sports » NBA Cup Glance

NBA Cup Glance

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 1:05 AM

All Times EST

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m. (Prime)

New York at Toronto, 8:30 p.m. (Prime)

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (Prime)

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. (Prime)

Semifinals

At Las Vegas

Saturday, Dec. 13

Eastern Conference quarterfinal winners, 5:30 or 9:30 p.m. (Prime)

Western Conference quarterfinal winners, 5:30 or 9:30 p.m. (Prime)

Championship

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (Prime)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up