Nazem Kadri scores in 4th round of shootout to lift Flames past Stars, 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of a shootout, Devin Cooley made…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of a shootout, Devin Cooley made 28 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Saturday night to escape the NHL cellar.

At 7-13-3, Calgary has 17 points — one more than last-place Nashville, though the Flames have played two more games than the Predators.

Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee staked Calgary to a 2-0 lead. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored third-period goals for Dallas, with Robertson extending his goals streak to six games. He has 13 goals.

Casey DeSmith had 31 saves as the Stars fell to 13-5-4.

In the shootout, Kadri put Calgary in front when he went forehand to backhand on a deke and tucked the puck under the crossbar. Cooley then stopped Hintz.

Dallas right wing Mikko Rantanen was ejected in the final minute of the second period when he checked Coronato heavily into the side boards from behind, leaving the Flames forward bleeding heavily from his face.

It’s the second boarding major and game misconduct in a span of six periods for Rantanen. He also was tossed in the final minute Tuesday night in a loss to the New York Islanders for a hit on Alexander Romanov. Rantanen leads the NHL with 57 penalty minutes, five more than Washington’s Tom Wilson.

Throwing off his gloves immediately in Coronato’s defense after Rantanen’s hit was Jonathan Huberdeau, whose scrap with Rantanen was his first fighting major since he fought Paul Byron during the 2018-19 preseason.

Up next

Stars: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Vancouver on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.