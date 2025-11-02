NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship Results

Sunday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 319…

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 319 laps, 58 points.

2. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 319, 35.

3. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 319, 47.

4. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 319, 39.

5. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 319, 32.

6. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 319, 49.

7. (7) Josh Berry, Ford, 319, 30.

8. (37) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 319, 29.

9. (21) Ryan Preece, Ford, 319, 28.

10. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 319, 28.

11. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 319, 32.

12. (9) Chris Buescher, Ford, 319, 27.

13. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 319, 29.

14. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 319, 23.

15. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 319, 26.

16. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 319, 21.

17. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 319, 20.

18. (12) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 319, 24.

19. (14) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 319, 18.

20. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 319, 17.

21. (25) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 319, 16.

22. (30) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 319, 15.

23. (32) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 319, 14.

24. (31) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 319, 13.

25. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 319, 12.

26. (24) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 319, 11.

27. (18) Noah Gragson, Ford, 319, 10.

28. (6) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 319, 16.

29. (22) Zane Smith, Ford, 319, 8.

30. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 319, 7.

31. (28) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 319, 6.

32. (35) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 317, 0.

33. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 317, 22.

34. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 301, 10.

35. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 296, 2.

36. (36) Casey Mears, Ford, 284, 0.

37. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, brakes, 165, 1.

38. (38) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 146, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.714 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 15 minutes, 53 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .097 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 65 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-52; W.Byron 53-64; D.Hamlin 65; R.Blaney 66-79; D.Hamlin 80-188; R.Blaney 189-193; W.Byron 194-221; D.Hamlin 222; C.Elliott 223-252; W.Byron 253-261; D.Hamlin 262; W.Byron 263-265; D.Hamlin 266-281; C.Briscoe 282-284; D.Hamlin 285-312; B.Keselowski 313-318; R.Blaney 319

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 7 times for 208 laps; W.Byron, 4 times for 52 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 30 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 20 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 6; S.Van Gisbergen, 5; C.Bell, 4; K.Larson, 3; C.Briscoe, 3; W.Byron, 3; R.Blaney, 3; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Wallace, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 5000; 2. K.Larson, 5000; 3. C.Briscoe, 5000; 4. W.Byron, 5000; 5. C.Bell, 2371; 6. R.Blaney, 2315; 7. T.Reddick, 2298; 8. J.Logano, 2291; 9. C.Elliott, 2282; 10. B.Wallace, 2255; 11. R.Chastain, 2243; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2198; 13. A.Bowman, 2166; 14. A.Cindric, 2146; 15. A.Dillon, 2135; 16. J.Berry, 2120.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.