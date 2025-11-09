Nasa Hataoka wins in a playoff to take the rain-shortened LPGA Toto Japan Classic

OTSU, Japan (AP) — Nasa Hataoka won a playoff Sunday to take the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic after the final…

OTSU, Japan (AP) — Nasa Hataoka won a playoff Sunday to take the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic after the final 18 holes were washed out by all-day rain and what officials termed “unplayable course conditions.”

Hataoka and fellow Japanese golfer Yuna Araki shared the lead on Saturday after 54 holes at 15-under 201 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

After rain wiped out regulation play on Sunday, Hataoka prevailed on the first playoff hole to claim the title in an improvised finish and break the tie. It was her seventh title on the LPGA Tour.

Hataoka shared the lead in each of the first three rounds, with different golfers each time.

Miyu Yamashita, who won the Maybank Championship in Malaysia last week, carded a 68 on Saturday and finished one stroke behind after 54 holes.

Yamashita was followed by Shuri Sakuma (69), who finished three back, and Ai Suzuki (70), who was four off the lead after 54 holes.

Defending champion Rio Takeda, who was not in contention all week, had a 68 on Saturday and finished nine shots behind.

Minjee Lee of Australia, one of the highest profile players in the field, finished 14 behind the leaders after a 74 on Saturday.

