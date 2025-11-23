Mushfiqur Rahim’s milestone century leads Bangladesh to series sweep

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Mushfiqur Rahim marked his 100th Test by scoring a century as Bangladesh completed a 217-run win…

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Mushfiqur Rahim marked his 100th Test by scoring a century as Bangladesh completed a 217-run win in the second Test to seal a 2–0 series sweep over Ireland.

Mushfiqur hit 106 and added an unbeaten 53 in the second innings for a match total of 159, while Liton Das struck 128 as the hosts posted 476 in their first innings.

Irish offspinner Andy McBrine took 6-109 to stall Bangladesh’s push past 500, but Taijul Islam dominated the match with figures of 4-76 and 4-94, becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to reach 250 Test wickets as Ireland were dismissed for 265 in its first innings.

Bangladesh, however, opted to not enforce the follow-on and ppeners Shadman Islam (78) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (60) combined for a 119-run partnership.

Mominul Haque then led the charge with 87, his third consecutive 50-plus knock in the series, having scored 87 and 63 in the last two innings, as Bangladesh declared at 297-4, setting Ireland an improbable 509 for victory.

Ireland pair Harry Tector (50) and Curtis Campher dug in to take the game into the fifth day.

Campher, who was left stranded on 71, shared half century partnerships with Jordan Neill (30) and Gavin Hoye (37) to delay Bangladesh’s push for victory on Sunday.

Hasan Murad took 4-44, including wickets in successive deliveries to wrap up the Irish second innings for 291.

Bangladesh won the first match by an innings and 47-run margin.

The two sides play a three-match T20 international series, beginning on Nov. 29 in Chattogram.

