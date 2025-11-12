Morrissey and Hellebuyck lead Jets past Canucks 5-3 to halt 3-game slide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Alex Iafallo added an empty-net goal and an assist for the Jets in his 600th regular-season game. Jonathan Toews, Nino Niederreiter and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots to help the Jets snap a three-game skid.

Vancouver got first-period goals from Kiefer Sherwood and Jake DeBrusk before Brock Boeser scored with 90 seconds left in the game. Quinn Hughes had three assists and Elias Pettersson added two.

Thatcher Demko made his first start since Nov. 3 and gave up three goals on eight shots in the first period before leaving with an undisclosed injury. He was replaced by Kevin Lankinen to start the second and the Finnish netminder made 20 saves in Vancouver’s second consecutive loss.

Just 15 seconds after Morrissey tied the score, Adam Lowry tossed a puck on net and Niederreiter deflected it in to give the Jets a 3-2 lead at 14:53 of the first.

Winnipeg went scoreless on 14 power plays over four games before Morrissey’s long drive from inside the blue line deflected in off Sherwood. Vilardi added another power-play goal 48 seconds into the third to give the Jets a 4-2 lead. Winnipeg finished 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

Vancouver’s penalty kill has given up 10 goals on 21 chances over the last seven games. The unit entered ranked 31st in the NHL.

Up next

Jets: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Canucks: Open a three-game trip against Carolina on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.