Morgan Geekie scores twice to tie for NHL goals lead, Bruins beat Kings 2-1 in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored his second goal of the game at 2:27 of overtime to tie for the NHL goals lead and give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Geekie fired a snap shot from top of the right circle that beat goalie Darcy Kuemper high to the far corner for his 16th goal to match Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead.

Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Bruins end a two-game skid. They opened a four-game trip with 4-3 loss at Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Geekie opened the scoring at 8:01 of the third with a one-timer from the middle of ice above the circles that also beat Kuemper high to the far corner.

Joel Armia tied it with a short-handed goal with 6:57 remaining. With Kevin Fiala off for tripping David Pastrnak, Armia beat Swayman off a rebound on a rush for his second short-handed goal in two games.

The Kings went to extra time for time second straight night after falling 4-3 at San Jose in a shootout Thursday night.

Kuemper stopped 24 shots. Los Angeles has lost three in a row after winning four straight.

Up next

Bruins: At San Jose on Sunday night.

Kings: Host Ottawa on Monday night.

