Morgan Frost breaks 3rd-period tie, NHL-worst Flames beat Sabres 6-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Morgan Frost slipped Jonathan Huberdeau’s cross-crease pass past Colten Ellis to break a tie at 2:02…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Morgan Frost slipped Jonathan Huberdeau’s cross-crease pass past Colten Ellis to break a tie at 2:02 of the third and the NHL-worst Calgary Flames beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Backup Devin Cooley made 28 saves for his first NHL victory since April 2024 with San Jose to help Calgary rebound from a 5-2 loss at Chicago on Tuesday night with starter Dustin Wolf in goal. The Flames improved to 6-13-3.

Joel Farabee scored twice for Calgary to double his season total. Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists, and Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato also scored. Frost added an assist.

Mattias Samuelsson and Tage Thompson scored in the second period for Buffalo to tie it at 2. Ellis stopped 29 shots in his first career loss. He won his first three decisions, all this season.

Andersson opened the scoring at 5:58 of the first, and Farabee connected with 7:56 left in the period.

In the second, Samuelsson fired a snap shot past Cooley with 9:39 left and Thompson ripped a one-timer from about the right circle off the near post and in with 4:03 to go. Thompson had 10 goals.

After Frost put Calgary ahead, Backlund and Farabee padded the lead.

Center John Beecher played 12:47 in his Calgary debut, a day after being claimed off waivers from Boston. Beecher is from Elmira in the Buffalo area.

Buffalo played the second game of a four-game homestand. The Sabres had won two straight — a 5-4 overtime victory in Detroit on Saturday and a 5-1 home decision over Edmonton on Monday — after losing five a row.

Up next

Flames: Host Dallas on Saturday night in their lone home game in an eight-game span..

Sabres: Host Chicago on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.